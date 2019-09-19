Today
Jewelry Reception
What: Explore luxurious pieces in the museum’s collection for “A Luxurious Charleston: An Exclusive Jewelry Reception” with senior curator Grahame Long. Local jewelry makers also will show their jewelry for guests to shop and purchase.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2lPgEXW
Brush Lettering
What: Danielle Fabrega of The Town Serif will lead an introductory class on brush lettering.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/events
‘Influence’
What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper. Subjects range from portraits and genre scenes to large-scale religious paintings. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5.
When: Open daily
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI
'American Folk Art'
What: The Halsey Institute will host this event about this history of American Folk Arts Buildings with a screening of the short film “Rendered Small” by Marsha Gordon and Louis Cherry and a presentation by collectors W. Steven Burke and Randy Campbell of diminutive churches, movie theaters, houses, schools, factories, bowling alleys and more, hand-made during the 19th and early 20th centuries.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: C of C School of Sciences and Mathematics, 202 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422; halsey.cofc.edu/events/upcoming
Friday
Watercolor Workshop
What: Suitable for beginners and those that already know how to paint with watercolors. Call for the class supply list.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Saturday
Artist Workshop
What: Redux and the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will hold a day-long workshop to learn the business of being an artist, including sessions on finance, branding and networking.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2kGDHDY
Sunday
Rauschenberg
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.
When: Open daily
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
Concurrent Exhibits
What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV
Monday
Fiber Arts Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
'EXIT Strategy'
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will display Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit last October.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through September
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist
Corrie McCallum
What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.
When: On exhibit through Sept. 30
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj
Wednesday
QuiltWeek
What: The American Quilter’s Society’s inaugural QuiltWeek Show includes exhibitions, workshops, contests and a Merchant Mall featuring the latest machines, fabrics and tools for quilters of every skill level.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25-27
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $14-$35
More Info: 270-898-7903; bit.ly/2kjN5x3
Heart of Gold
What: The Works x Heart of Gold Gallery is a curated collection from the Heart of Gold Gallery and fundraiser for Together Rising.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: The Works Sweat Studio, 465 Meeting St., Suite 100, downtown Charleston
More Info:
843-718-3386, facebook.com/theworkschs