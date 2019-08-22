quashie_tubman.jpg (copy)

"Rose Colored" by Colin Quashie. This photo illustration depicts Harriet Tubman, who figured slavers had a chance to get to heaven despite their sins because they were abiding by the rules of their time. The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will hold a reception for the opening of Katrina Andry’s exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” and Colin Quashie’s “Linked.”

 Colin Quashie/Provided

Today

Arts Guild Exhibit

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

Group Exhibition

What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO

'Wish You Were Here'

What: "Wish You Were Here" is an exhibit meant as a "postcard" of the curators' favorite paintings of some of the most beautiful places in the world.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 31

Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-901-8124, haganfineart.com

‘European Romance’

What: Evgeny and Lydia Baranov’s exhibition, “European Romance,” is a blend of realism and impressionism, ranging from old wooden sailboats in Cornwall, Normandy, Holland and Lake Garda to alfresco dining in Venice.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Sept. 2

Where: Ella W. Richardson Fine Art, 58 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-3660, bit.ly/32PW0Yn

'Art in Summer'

What: The theme of the "Art in Summer" exhibit is about what summertime means to artists Samantha Rueter, Chuck Parsons, Briahna Wenke, Christine Patterson and Marilyn Sparks.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m .Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 31

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-4130, grandbohemiangallery.com

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn

‘Summer Love’

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists.

When: 11 p.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

Music & Art Reception 

What: Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and the Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission will host the Mayor's Music & Art Reception, including art, meet-and-greet, music and refreshments.

When: 4-5 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Town Hall Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2Zk9JrT

Macrame Workshop

What: Aliza Holmes of Rosie the Wanderer will lead a workshop to make a macrame wall hanging.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/events

Friday

Alcohol Ink Painting

What: Attendees will learn the basics of how to paint with alcohol ink. Supplies will be provided.

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Tt6mtd

Opening Reception

What: The Halsey will hold a reception for the opening of Katrina Andry’s exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” and Colin Quashie’s “Linked.”

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions

Saturday

Creative Arts 

What: Local artist Meyriel Edge will lead participants through using loose contour drawing as a vehicle to draw hands from all angles.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2TuEbd9

Artist Talk

What: Katrina Andry will give a talk about her exhibition “Over There and Here is Me and Me,” exploring the stereotypes that engender gentrification.

When: 2 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/31zkrYM

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.