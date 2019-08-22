Today
Arts Guild Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Group Exhibition
What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO
'Wish You Were Here'
What: "Wish You Were Here" is an exhibit meant as a "postcard" of the curators' favorite paintings of some of the most beautiful places in the world.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 31
Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-901-8124, haganfineart.com
‘European Romance’
What: Evgeny and Lydia Baranov’s exhibition, “European Romance,” is a blend of realism and impressionism, ranging from old wooden sailboats in Cornwall, Normandy, Holland and Lake Garda to alfresco dining in Venice.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Sept. 2
Where: Ella W. Richardson Fine Art, 58 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3660, bit.ly/32PW0Yn
'Art in Summer'
What: The theme of the "Art in Summer" exhibit is about what summertime means to artists Samantha Rueter, Chuck Parsons, Briahna Wenke, Christine Patterson and Marilyn Sparks.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m .Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 31
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-4130, grandbohemiangallery.com
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn
‘Summer Love’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists.
When: 11 p.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Music & Art Reception
What: Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and the Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission will host the Mayor's Music & Art Reception, including art, meet-and-greet, music and refreshments.
When: 4-5 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Town Hall Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2Zk9JrT
Macrame Workshop
What: Aliza Holmes of Rosie the Wanderer will lead a workshop to make a macrame wall hanging.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/events
Friday
Alcohol Ink Painting
What: Attendees will learn the basics of how to paint with alcohol ink. Supplies will be provided.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2Tt6mtd
Opening Reception
What: The Halsey will hold a reception for the opening of Katrina Andry’s exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” and Colin Quashie’s “Linked.”
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun Street, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
Saturday
Creative Arts
What: Local artist Meyriel Edge will lead participants through using loose contour drawing as a vehicle to draw hands from all angles.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 24
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2TuEbd9
Artist Talk
What: Katrina Andry will give a talk about her exhibition “Over There and Here is Me and Me,” exploring the stereotypes that engender gentrification.
When: 2 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/31zkrYM