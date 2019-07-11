Today
'Creative Corridors'
What: "Creative Corridors" is the annual Redux Studio Artist Exhibition, featuring work from more than 20 artists.
When: Daily through July 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2QnEDss
‘Feathered’ Exhibition
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered.”
When: Daily through July 31
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
British Watercolors
What: The museum's newest special exhibition is "Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors" in galleries two and three, with works created in the 18th and 19th centuries in England.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sundays
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. July 11
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Mixed-Media Exhibit
What: Johns Island Regional Library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily throughout July (closed Sundays)
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm
Dream Board
What: Parents and children can make a dream board to express the children’s dreams. Supplies and snacks will be provided.
When: 1 p.m. July 11
Where: Wide Awake Coffee & Ice Cream Shop, 6005 Center Station Court, Ravenel
Price: $20
More Info: 843-889-5770, bit.ly/2L4pTPd
Figure Drawing
What: Katelyn Chapman will lead a six-week class as an in-depth study of the human figure through the process of drawing each Thursday.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 11
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250-$315
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2Np5VRc
Friday
Gibbes Unplugged
What: Angela Mack, executive director and chief curator with the Gibbes, and Michael Moore, CEO and International African American Museum president, will lead a tour of “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” Register in advance.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 12
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2FO2Qnk
Saturday
Fabric Collage
What: This is the last of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 13
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $45
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Paintings & Poetry
What: This is the last day that Joseph "P-Nut" Johnson’s exhibition “Spreading Lowcountry Love” bridging poetry and painting will be on display at the Dog and Horse.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 13
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art and Portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston,
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2KNXkpg
Monday
Art Talk in the Creek
What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission has launched a new arts initiative including monthly discussions with artists from around the Lowcountry. This talk will feature nature and wildlife artist Jan Dalton of Summerville.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 15
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-767-3300, bit.ly/2LF7s37