Today

‘Feathered’ 

What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered” throughout July.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 25

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. July 25

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Jewelry Show

What: This end of season sale will include collections of art jewelry from Coeur de Lion, Laurent Guillot, Antares Venezia, Lannie Cunningham and Nature Bijoux through the end of July.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2SCsgdb

Friday

Gibbes Unplugged

What: Artist Jonathan Green will lead a tour of “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” Register in advance online.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 26

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $6-$12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2NXUro0

Opening Reception

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will host an opening reception for HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s join exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend,” which will run through Sept. 13.

When: 5-8 p.m. July 26

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GhlzYT

Saturday

Decorative Painters

What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.

When: 9 a.m. July 27

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC

Bizarre Bazaar

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will host an art yard sale including original artwork, prints, posters, books, fragments of larger works, curiosities and other objects of interest. All proceeds earned will go to Halsey Institute.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5659, bit.ly/2O1scVq

Tuesday

P-Nut Johnson 

What: Local artist P-Nut Johnson will share his creative process and respond to artwork featured within the "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem" exhibition at the Gibbes Museum of Art.

When: 6 p.m. July 30

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2O3cU2n

Wednesday

Mixed-Media Exhibit

What: This is the last day that John's Island Regional Library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. throughout July

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm

