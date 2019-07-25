Today
‘Feathered’
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered” throughout July.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 25
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. July 25
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Jewelry Show
What: This end of season sale will include collections of art jewelry from Coeur de Lion, Laurent Guillot, Antares Venezia, Lannie Cunningham and Nature Bijoux through the end of July.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2SCsgdb
Friday
Gibbes Unplugged
What: Artist Jonathan Green will lead a tour of “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” Register in advance online.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2NXUro0
Opening Reception
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will host an opening reception for HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s join exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend,” which will run through Sept. 13.
When: 5-8 p.m. July 26
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GhlzYT
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. July 27
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Bizarre Bazaar
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will host an art yard sale including original artwork, prints, posters, books, fragments of larger works, curiosities and other objects of interest. All proceeds earned will go to Halsey Institute.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, bit.ly/2O1scVq
Tuesday
P-Nut Johnson
What: Local artist P-Nut Johnson will share his creative process and respond to artwork featured within the "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem" exhibition at the Gibbes Museum of Art.
When: 6 p.m. July 30
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2O3cU2n
Wednesday
Mixed-Media Exhibit
What: This is the last day that John's Island Regional Library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. throughout July
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm