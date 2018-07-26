Friday
Artist Talk
What: Talk with artists Mary Edna Fraser, Reba West Fraser and Labanna Babalon about “Family Ties,” their showcase of prints, paintings, batiks and ceramics dealing with their interconnectedness as a family of makers.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 27
Where: Gallery 26, The Vendue Art Hotel, 26 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-7970, thesouthern.gallery/family-ties
Saturday
Rag Quilting
What: Join Sharon Cooper-Murray, the Gullah Lady, for a lecture and hands-on workshop about the folk art tradition of rag quilting. Participants should bring their own scissors. All other materials are provided by the instructor. Registration is required.
When: 10 a.m. July 28
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St, downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Still Life in Oil
What: Join local artist and art educator Meyriel Edge for an introductory workshop on oil painting. No prior experience in oil is necessary and all materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-noon July 28
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Scratch Board
What: Learn about the art of scratch board, a form of direct engraving, with North Charleston Artist Guild member artist Susan Everitt. The workshop is open to all skill levels and all materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon July 28
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Sunday
Figure Drawing
What: Work from a nude model in a variety of artistic mediums. An instructor will be present to facilitate and help.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sundays
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 members, $15 guests per session
More Info: 843-722, 0697, bit.ly/2uqCgdA
Monday
Opening Reception
What: Reception for Photographer Cecil Williams’ exhibition “Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope and Bravery,” a photographic commemoration of life from the 1950s to the 1970s.
When: 6-7:45 p.m. July 30
Where: Main Branch, Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6817, ccpl.org/cecilwilliams
Screen Printing
What: Five-week introductory course for those interested in learning how to emulsify screens, burn images and print an edition of their own design. All materials will be provided.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays through August 27
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $260-$325
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Tuesday
‘Life Paths’
What: Closing day for the collection of new works by award-winning artist Kay Moffitt in which she “immortalizes subjects from all walks of life on canvas in equal regard.”
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through July 31
Where: Charleston Art Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., #102, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2425, bit.ly/2JixRPb
Wednesday
Un-Wined Watercolor
What: Monthly watercoloring class led by Mia Loia. Attendees are asked to bring their happy hour drink of choice.
When: 6-8 p.m. August 1
Where: Redux Conteporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org