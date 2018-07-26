Rag Quilting Workshop

The Gullah Lady, Sharon Cooper-Murray, will teach a hands-on workshop about the art of rag quilting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Charleston Museum. 

Friday

Artist Talk

What: Talk with artists Mary Edna Fraser, Reba West Fraser and Labanna Babalon about “Family Ties,” their showcase of prints, paintings, batiks and ceramics dealing with their interconnectedness as a family of makers.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 27

Where: Gallery 26, The Vendue Art Hotel, 26 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-7970, thesouthern.gallery/family-ties

Saturday

Rag Quilting

What: Join Sharon Cooper-Murray, the Gullah Lady, for a lecture and hands-on workshop about the folk art tradition of rag quilting. Participants should bring their own scissors. All other materials are provided by the instructor. Registration is required.

When: 10 a.m. July 28

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St, downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$65

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Still Life in Oil

What: Join local artist and art educator Meyriel Edge for an introductory workshop on oil painting. No prior experience in oil is necessary and all materials will be provided.

When: 10 a.m.-noon July 28

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Scratch Board

What: Learn about the art of scratch board, a form of direct engraving, with North Charleston Artist Guild member artist Susan Everitt. The workshop is open to all skill levels and all materials will be provided.

When: 10 a.m.-Noon July 28

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Sunday

Figure Drawing

What: Work from a nude model in a variety of artistic mediums. An instructor will be present to facilitate and help.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sundays

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 members, $15 guests per session

More Info: 843-722, 0697, bit.ly/2uqCgdA

Monday

Opening Reception

What: Reception for Photographer Cecil Williams’ exhibition “Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope and Bravery,” a photographic commemoration of life from the 1950s to the 1970s.

When: 6-7:45 p.m. July 30

Where: Main Branch, Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6817, ccpl.org/cecilwilliams

Screen Printing

What: Five-week introductory course for those interested in learning how to emulsify screens, burn images and print an edition of their own design. All materials will be provided.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays through August 27

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $260-$325

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Tuesday

‘Life Paths’

What: Closing day for the collection of new works by award-winning artist Kay Moffitt in which she “immortalizes subjects from all walks of life on canvas in equal regard.”

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through July 31

Where: Charleston Art Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., #102, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-2425, bit.ly/2JixRPb

Wednesday

Un-Wined Watercolor

What: Monthly watercoloring class led by Mia Loia. Attendees are asked to bring their happy hour drink of choice.

When: 6-8 p.m. August 1

Where: Redux Conteporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org