Today
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. June 20
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
‘Capturing #MySouth’
What: The Halsey presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily in June
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk
'Cry Joy Park'
What: The Halsey will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Watercolor Class
What: Learn basic brush strokes and techniques with Summerville artist Renee Bruce. Register in advance by phone.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 20
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3907
Friday
‘Luminous Landscapes’
What: This exhibition showcases a selection of works on paper created during the “Golden Age of Watercolor” in the 18th and 19th centuries in England.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2IkdV1r
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meets on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. June 22
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Lunch in the Garden
What: As a part of "Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light," Jennifer Wen Ma has conceived of a series of Luncheons in the Garden in which the public will be invited to bring a bag lunch and be a part of conversations dealing with themes of the exhibition. Today's topic will be land issues facing the Lowcountry.
When: Noon-1 p.m. June 22
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2XPPrSI
Fabric Collage
What: This is the second of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. June 22
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $45
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Monday
Photography Masterclass
What: Kim Craven of Kim Craven Photography will lead a masterclass for new and experienced photographers.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 24
Where: Hilton Garden Inn Waterfront, 45 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $150-$225
More Info: 843-637-4074, bit.ly/2ZsT3La
Tuesday
Sit and Sew
What: Elizabeth Fortin will lead an evening workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 25
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Wednesday
Chalk Lettering 101
What: This beginner-level class includes dust-free chalk, a lettering guide and a chalkboard.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 26
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2WR8cJq