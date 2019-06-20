Sweetgrass basket weaving (copy) (copy) (copy)

Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

Today

Sweetgrass Baskets

When: 10-11:30 a.m. June 20

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

‘Capturing #MySouth’

What: The Halsey presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily in June

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk

'Cry Joy Park'

What: The Halsey will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Watercolor Class

What: Learn basic brush strokes and techniques with Summerville artist Renee Bruce. Register in advance by phone.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 20

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George

Price: Free

More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3907

Friday

‘Luminous Landscapes’ 

What: This exhibition showcases a selection of works on paper created during the “Golden Age of Watercolor” in the 18th and 19th centuries in England.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 6

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2IkdV1r

Saturday

Decorative Painters

What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meets on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.

When: 9 a.m. June 22

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC

Lunch in the Garden

What: As a part of "Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light," Jennifer Wen Ma has conceived of a series of Luncheons in the Garden in which the public will be invited to bring a bag lunch and be a part of conversations dealing with themes of the exhibition. Today's topic will be land issues facing the Lowcountry.

When: Noon-1 p.m. June 22

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2XPPrSI

Fabric Collage

What: This is the second of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.

When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. June 22

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $45

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Monday

Photography Masterclass

What: Kim Craven of Kim Craven Photography will lead a masterclass for new and experienced photographers.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 24

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Waterfront, 45 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $150-$225

More Info: 843-637-4074, bit.ly/2ZsT3La

Tuesday

Sit and Sew

What: Elizabeth Fortin will lead an evening workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 25

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $5

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Wednesday

Chalk Lettering 101

What: This beginner-level class includes dust-free chalk, a lettering guide and a chalkboard.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 26

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2WR8cJq

