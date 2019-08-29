Today
Arts Guild Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn
‘Summer Love’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists.
When: 11 p.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Group Exhibition
What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explore the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of black people.
When: Daily: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions
Exhibits
What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV
Saturday
Photography Exhibit
What: This is the last day the Saul Alexander Gallery will display Charleston photographer John Galgano’s photography exhibit “Shot in the Face of Adversity.”
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/30Qg2jR
Sunday
Art Show, Sale
What: The Seabrook Island Artist Guild Show & Sale on the Village Green is an annual fundraiser for the art department with St. John’s High School.
When: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 609-933-4292, seabrookislandartistguild.com
‘Woodcuts’
What: Charleston artist Jane Ann Sweeny will show her woodblock print exhibit “Woodcuts” at the Saul Alexander Gallery throughout September. An opening reception will be held Sept. 4.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2Zo3QK9
Monday
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4–6 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax