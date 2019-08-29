Andrew Feiler's show at City Gallery (copy)

A biblical quote on a glass window, one of photographer Andrew Feiler's works that is now on display at City Gallery at Waterfront Park. The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. Andrew Feiler/provided 

Today

Arts Guild Exhibit

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn

‘Summer Love’

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists.

When: 11 p.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

Group Exhibition

What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. Their group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO

Art Exhibitions

What: The Halsey will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explore the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of black people.

When: Daily: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu/exhibitions

Exhibits

What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV

Saturday

Photography Exhibit

What: This is the last day the Saul Alexander Gallery will display Charleston photographer John Galgano’s photography exhibit “Shot in the Face of Adversity.”

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/30Qg2jR

Sunday

Art Show, Sale 

What: The Seabrook Island Artist Guild Show & Sale on the Village Green is an annual fundraiser for the art department with St. John’s High School.

When: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 609-933-4292, seabrookislandartistguild.com

‘Woodcuts’

What: Charleston artist Jane Ann Sweeny will show her woodblock print exhibit “Woodcuts” at the Saul Alexander Gallery throughout September. An opening reception will be held Sept. 4.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2Zo3QK9

Monday

Art at the Sea

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4–6 p.m. Sept. 2

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2W5l3ax

