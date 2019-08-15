Me and My Girlfriend_10.JPG (copy)

Opening night of Me and My Girlfriend exhibition featuring artists HNin Nie and Grace Stott at Redux Contemporary Art Center on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Today

Fiber Arts Guild

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display through Oct. 31 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; closed Sundays). Today, guild artists from the exhibit will host an opening reception.

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: Redux will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend,” which highlights the significance of female relationships, as well as the power and strength that women possess.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon -5 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn

‘Summer Love’

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will show “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists.

When: 11 p.m.-6 p.m. daily through Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

Sunday 

Closing Day

What: Closing day for the exhibit "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem," featuring modern and contemporary art from artists of African descent.

When: 1-5 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$10 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Monday

Pop-Up Gallery  

What: Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club, in partnership with local online gallery Straight to Art, hosts a weekly pop-up summer showcase series, "Straight to Art by the Sea," with local artists, featuring new exhibitions and themes, with light bites and libations. These events are open to Kiawah residents and guests by appointment.

When: 4-6 p.m. Mondays

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island 

More Info: 843-867-7100, bit.ly/2XOlnGo

Art Talk in the Creek

What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission has launched a new arts initiative including monthly discussions with artists from around the Lowcountry. This talk will feature local poet Darlene Walker Smith.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-767-3300, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/art-talk-creek

Wednesday 

'Art of Jazz'

What: In partnership with Charleston Jazz, the Gibbes presents the final event in the "Art of Jazz" summer music series, featuring the Arshak Sirunyan Quartet with original compositions inspired by works on exhibit at the museum. Specialty cocktails crafted by 5Church.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 24

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2LV23F8

