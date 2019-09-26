Today
Susan Altman
What: "The Magic of Monhegan" exhibit features work by Susan Altman and curated by Marina Dunbar. Monhegan Island is a tiny island, only one square mile, in the middle of the sea 10 miles off the coast of Maine. This exhibit will be on view in Gallery 1056 until Nov. 2
When: Tuesday-Saturday
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
British Watercolors
What: The museum's newest special exhibition is "Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors" in galleries two and three, with works created in the 18th and 19th centuries in England. This exhibit will be on display through Oct. 6.
When: Open daily
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
QuiltWeek Show
What: The American Quilter’s Society’s inaugural QuiltWeek Show includes special exhibitions, workshops, contests and a Merchant Mall featuring the latest machines, fabrics and tools for quilters of every skill level.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 26-27
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston
Price: $14-$35
More Info: 270-898-7903; bit.ly/2kjN5x3
‘EXIT Strategy’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit last October.
When: Daily through Sept. 30
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2454, bit.ly/2WHhRRN
Landscapes
What: A short demo is provided for everyone to play and experiment with simple techniques with colors and water and paper.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 26
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $18 for members; $28 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2mnH0R1
Celebrating Corrie
What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.
When: On exhibit through Sept. 30
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj
Concurrent Exhibits
What: The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV
Grand Opening
What: Grand opening reception for Affordable Art of Charleston, which features local emerging artists with contemporary work. The business also works with local designers, collectors and contractors to provide art for homes and businesses.
When: 4-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Affordable Art of Charleston, 1304 Erckmann Drive, Suite D, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2kXkRIQ
Friday
Artist Talk
What: Join 2019 MOJA Arts Festival poster artist Synthia Saint James for a walk through her exhibition of prints created for 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
When: 1 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2kFyDzQ
‘We The People’
What: Watercolor artist Mary Whyte will give a lecture on her new series, 50 large-scale watercolor portraits of what it means to be an American veteran today.
When: 1 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2ZiGshS
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 28
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Fossil & Artifact Show
What: The first ever Charleston Fossil and Artifact show will feature fossils, bottles, Native American and history artifact vendors will be on site.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 28
Where: Hanahan Recreation Department, 3100 Mabeline Road
More Info: 843-266-0723, bit.ly/2lYwGi3
Portraits
What: This two-day workshop led by photographer Simon Diez will cover how to create professional quality portraits with the equipment you already have. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29
Where: Pixel Studios, 1040 Gardner Road, Charleston
Price: $500
More Info: 843-860-4956, bit.ly/2kIkDFx
Creative Arts Workshop
What: Arianne King Comer will lead an indigo dye workshop on the wax-resist dyeing technique of batik and the manual resist dyeing technique of shibori.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/NChasArtsTix
Tuesday
'Land, Sky'
What: Nancy Langston’s newest glass work: pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions will be on exhibit through October.
When: Open Monday-Saturday
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
Artist Talk
What: Colin Quashie will join Kali Holloway of the Make It Right Project to discuss his work and how it relates to current efforts to remove Confederate monuments around the country.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 8439534422, bit.ly/2kMnAF4