Lowcountry Voices (copy)

Today

Susan Altman

What: "The Magic of Monhegan" exhibit features work by Susan Altman and curated by Marina Dunbar. Monhegan Island is a tiny island, only one square mile, in the middle of the sea 10 miles off the coast of Maine. This exhibit will be on view in Gallery 1056 until Nov. 2

When: Tuesday-Saturday

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

British Watercolors 

What: The museum's newest special exhibition is "Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors" in galleries two and three, with works created in the 18th and 19th centuries in England. This exhibit will be on display through Oct. 6.

When: Open daily

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 museum admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

QuiltWeek Show

What: The American Quilter’s Society’s inaugural QuiltWeek Show includes special exhibitions, workshops, contests and a Merchant Mall featuring the latest machines, fabrics and tools for quilters of every skill level.

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 26-27

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston

Price: $14-$35

More Info: 270-898-7903; bit.ly/2kjN5x3

‘EXIT Strategy’ 

What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit last October.

When: Daily through Sept. 30

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-2454, bit.ly/2WHhRRN

Landscapes

What: A short demo is provided for everyone to play and experiment with simple techniques with colors and water and paper.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 26

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $18 for members; $28 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2mnH0R1

Celebrating Corrie 

What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.

When: On exhibit through Sept. 30

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj

Concurrent Exhibits   

What: The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV

Grand Opening   

What: Grand opening reception for Affordable Art of Charleston, which features local emerging artists with contemporary work. The business also works with local designers, collectors and contractors to provide art for homes and businesses.

When: 4-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Affordable Art of Charleston, 1304 Erckmann Drive, Suite D, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2kXkRIQ

Friday

Artist Talk   

What: Join 2019 MOJA Arts Festival poster artist Synthia Saint James for a walk through her exhibition of prints created for 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2kFyDzQ

‘We The People’

What: Watercolor artist Mary Whyte will give a lecture on her new series, 50 large-scale watercolor portraits of what it means to be an American veteran today.

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2ZiGshS

Saturday

Decorative Painters

What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 28

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC

Fossil & Artifact Show   

What: The first ever Charleston Fossil and Artifact show will feature fossils, bottles, Native American and history artifact vendors will be on site.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 28

Where: Hanahan Recreation Department, 3100 Mabeline Road

More Info: 843-266-0723, bit.ly/2lYwGi3

Portraits

What: This two-day workshop led by photographer Simon Diez will cover how to create professional quality portraits with the equipment you already have. Register in advance online.

When: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29

Where: Pixel Studios, 1040 Gardner Road, Charleston

Price: $500

More Info: 843-860-4956, bit.ly/2kIkDFx

Creative Arts Workshop 

What: Arianne King Comer will lead an indigo dye workshop on the wax-resist dyeing technique of batik and the manual resist dyeing technique of shibori.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/NChasArtsTix

Tuesday

'Land, Sky'   

What: Nancy Langston’s newest glass work: pate de verre and concrete as landscape expressions will be on exhibit through October.

When: Open Monday-Saturday

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com

Artist Talk   

What: Colin Quashie will join Kali Holloway of the Make It Right Project to discuss his work and how it relates to current efforts to remove Confederate monuments around the country.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 8439534422, bit.ly/2kMnAF4

