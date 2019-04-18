"Fermenting Meloncholia"

"Fermenting Meloncholia" is part of Denise Stewart-Sanabria's exhibit, "Sumptuous," at Mitchell Hill.

 Mitchell Hill/provided

Thursday

Collage & Mixed Media

What: A class on juxtaposing images from pieces of magazines, fabric, decorative paper and other recycled materials to create collages.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2G1V2hf

'Role of Public Art'

What: Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt will discuss how public art transforms civic spaces and communities. Register online.

When: 6-8 p.m. April 18

Where: West Ashley Theatre Center, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2IkFIiw

Watercolor Workshop

What: Students will learn simple techniques to make several original pieces. Supplies and materials included.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 18

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road

Price: $60

More Info: 843-936-6351, creativeartsofmp.com

Friday

‘Sumptuous’ Opening

What: The reception for the opening of hyperrealist Denise Stewart-Sanabria’s solo show “Sumptuous” will include wine and light bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. April 19

Where: Mitchell Hill, 438 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-564-0034, bit.ly/2X8VKjC

Saturday

Learn Calligraphy

What: This arts workshop taught by a professional calligrapher includes all materials, pens and supplies.

When: 10 a.m.-noon April 20

Where: Hobby Lobby, 2165 Tea Planters Lane, Mount Pleasant

Price: $35

More Info: 843-429-3318, calligraphyandart.com

Art Walk

What: The ninth annual Art Walk at Bohicket will feature 12 Lowcountry artists.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 20

Where: NV Realty Group, 1900 Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-793-1234, bit.ly/2KESIm0

Youth Art Party

What: LGBTQ+ youth are invited to create art for We Are Family's new space, with discussion on LGBTQ+ history, specifically the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Brushes, paints and canvases provided.

When: 1-3 p.m. April 20

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 

843-637-9379, waf.org

Monday

Portrait Drawing Intro

What: Katelyn Chapman will lead a six-week, in-depth study of portrait drawing.

When: 6-8 p.m. April 22-May 27

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $215 for members; $265 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2KzcDm6

Tuesday

Modern Masters

What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in their styles. The artist and medium change each month and supplies are included.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. April 23

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive

Price: $60 per month

More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2UIHRMA