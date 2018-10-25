Today
Pumpkin Painting
What: Decorating party to create a Halloween pumpkin. Participants must supply their own pumpkin but all decorating supplies will be provided. Registration is required.
When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Hazel Parker Playground, 70 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6485, charleston-sc.gov
Jack Skellington
What: Join the Paint With A Buzz team at Chico Feo for a special Halloween edition of its guided painting classes with a painting of Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Registration is required.
When: Chico Feo, 122 East Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Where: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25
Price: $35
More Info: 843-906-2710, paintwithabuzz.com
Grace Project
What: Grace Project Photographer Charise Isis, author and activist Joules Evans and Cecil Byrne Gallery director Jennie Fili will present a series of empowering body image portraits across three galleries for the opening night of the exhibit in an art walk.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Cecil Byrne Gallery, 60 Broad St., downtown Charleston; meeting point
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-2563, the-grace-project.org
Pumpkin Carving
What: Poe’s annual pumpkin carving contest featuring cash prizes and kids’ categories. Poe’s will supplies the pumpkins and some pumpkin carving kits but guests are encouraged to bring their own kits if they have them.
When: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Poe’s Tavern, 2210 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-0083, poestavern.com
Friday
Underwater Carving
What: The South Carolina Aquarium will host a Halloween-themed dive show featuring underwater pumpkin carvings in the Great Ocean Tank by aquarium divers. Guest can vote on their favorite design following the dive show.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $23-$30 general admission
More Info: 800-722-6455, scaquarium.org
Saturday
Colonial Portraits
What: A portrait-taking session featuring colonial clothing and style in honor of Halloween.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: $3-$6 general admission
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermag.org
Vendor Fair
What: A fall festival and vendor fair featuring carnival games, food and local artisans and craftsmen selling their goods.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: St. John Catholic School, 3921 St. John Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-744-3901, saintjohncatholicsc.org
Tuesday
Chalk Party
What: Artists & Craftsman Supply will host a family-friendly Halloween sidewalk chalk party at Harold’s Cabin featuring face painting, balloon art, papier-mache decorating, music and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5199, artistcraftsman.com