The Powder Magazine will play host to a portrait-taking session Oct. 27 featuring colonial clothing and style in honor of Halloween.

 file/WADE SPEES/staff

Today

Pumpkin Painting

What: Decorating party to create a Halloween pumpkin. Participants must supply their own pumpkin but all decorating supplies will be provided. Registration is required.

When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Hazel Parker Playground, 70 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-958-6485, charleston-sc.gov

Jack Skellington

What: Join the Paint With A Buzz team at Chico Feo for a special Halloween edition of its guided painting classes with a painting of Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Registration is required.

When: Chico Feo, 122 East Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Where: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25

Price: $35

More Info: 843-906-2710, paintwithabuzz.com

Grace Project

What: Grace Project Photographer Charise Isis, author and activist Joules Evans and Cecil Byrne Gallery director Jennie Fili will present a series of empowering body image portraits across three galleries for the opening night of the exhibit in an art walk.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Cecil Byrne Gallery, 60 Broad St., downtown Charleston; meeting point

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-2563, the-grace-project.org

Pumpkin Carving

What: Poe’s annual pumpkin carving contest featuring cash prizes and kids’ categories. Poe’s will supplies the pumpkins and some pumpkin carving kits but guests are encouraged to bring their own kits if they have them.

When: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Poe’s Tavern, 2210 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-0083, poestavern.com

Friday

Underwater Carving

What: The South Carolina Aquarium will host a Halloween-themed dive show featuring underwater pumpkin carvings in the Great Ocean Tank by aquarium divers. Guest can vote on their favorite design following the dive show.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $23-$30 general admission

More Info: 800-722-6455, scaquarium.org

Saturday

Colonial Portraits

What: A portrait-taking session featuring colonial clothing and style in honor of Halloween.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., downtown Charleston 

Price: $3-$6 general admission

More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermag.org

Vendor Fair

What: A fall festival and vendor fair featuring carnival games, food and local artisans and craftsmen selling their goods.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: St. John Catholic School, 3921 St. John Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-744-3901, saintjohncatholicsc.org

Tuesday

Chalk Party

What: Artists & Craftsman Supply will host a family-friendly Halloween sidewalk chalk party at Harold’s Cabin featuring face painting, balloon art, papier-mache decorating, music and more.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5199, artistcraftsman.com