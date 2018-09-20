Today
Candle Crafting
What: Candle-making workshop using fragrance oils and 100 percent soy wax to create two eight-ounce candles for participants to take home.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408-R Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $58
More Info: 843-872-6022, pluffmudmercantile.com
Friday
‘Moving Parts’
What: "Moving Parts” features new works from Eames Armstrong and Riki Matsuda, both artists working with untraditional figurative forms.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 21 (rescheduled date)
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Saturday
Sweetgrass Basket Weaving
What: Learn to make a traditional sweetgrass basket with basket maker Sarah Edwards-Hammond as she shares a brief history of the basket-making art form and guides a class through the making of a basket. All materials provided. Reservations required.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2CjYbub
Palette Knife Painting
What: Painters will use oil paints and work with a palette knife with instructor Paula McInery who will teach techniques on layering effects and texture. The workshop is suitable for those new to painting or painters looking for a new approach. All materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $135-$170
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Charles Williams Collab
What: Class designed for artists looking to learn about the concepts of negative space, perspective, proportion, color theory, color mixing and portfolio preparation.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100-$125
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Indigo Dyeing
What: Indigo Dyeing workshop with instructor Tamara Evan of Knit Oasis where students will explore the history of indigo, its ties to Charleston and easy Shibori techniques, followed by an opportunity to dye a canvas bag and a cotton scarf or hankerchief.
When: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$100
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Underground Art
What: "Coloring Outside the Lines" is an eclectic blend of "outsider" artists, a celebration of 10 years of "underground art," featuring an opportunity to meet the artists: Layna Foster, Ted Pickering, Phillip Hyman, META, Linda Davis, Christina Rodino, Mike Lane and Jason Lane.
When: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: The Mill at Park Circle, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-345-3670, bit.ly/2QDsmja
Sunday
Handmade Market
What: Thrifters and Drifters will host a handmade market featuring local artisans, makers and vintage collectors sharing and selling their work.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: thriftersanddrifters.com
Wednesday
Watercolor Magic
What: Two-part watercolor painting class by instructor Peggy Ellis. A list of suggest supplies are listed on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 26-27
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250- $300
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org