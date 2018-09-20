Godzilla - Phillip Hyman

Artist Phillip Hyman will present "Coloring Outside the Lines," a celebration of underground artists at The Mill on Saturday.

 Provided/Phillip Hyman

Today

Candle Crafting

What: Candle-making workshop using fragrance oils and 100 percent soy wax to create two eight-ounce candles for participants to take home.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408-R Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $58

More Info: 843-872-6022, pluffmudmercantile.com

Friday

‘Moving Parts’

What: "Moving Parts” features new works from Eames Armstrong and Riki Matsuda, both artists working with untraditional figurative forms.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 21 (rescheduled date)

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Saturday

Sweetgrass Basket Weaving

What: Learn to make a traditional sweetgrass basket with basket maker Sarah Edwards-Hammond as she shares a brief history of the basket-making art form and guides a class through the making of a basket. All materials provided. Reservations required.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$65

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2CjYbub

Palette Knife Painting

What: Painters will use oil paints and work with a palette knife with instructor Paula McInery who will teach techniques on layering effects and texture. The workshop is suitable for those new to painting or painters looking for a new approach. All materials will be provided.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $135-$170

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn

Charles Williams Collab

What: Class designed for artists looking to learn about the concepts of negative space, perspective, proportion, color theory, color mixing and portfolio preparation.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100-$125

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Indigo Dyeing

What: Indigo Dyeing workshop with instructor Tamara Evan of Knit Oasis where students will explore the history of indigo, its ties to Charleston and easy Shibori techniques, followed by an opportunity to dye a canvas bag and a cotton scarf or hankerchief.

When: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75-$100

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Underground Art 

What: "Coloring Outside the Lines" is an eclectic blend of "outsider" artists, a celebration of 10 years of "underground art," featuring an opportunity to meet the artists: Layna Foster, Ted Pickering, Phillip Hyman, META, Linda Davis, Christina Rodino, Mike Lane and Jason Lane.

When: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: The Mill at Park Circle, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-345-3670, bit.ly/2QDsmja

Sunday

Handmade Market

What: Thrifters and Drifters will host a handmade market featuring local artisans, makers and vintage collectors sharing and selling their work.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 23

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: thriftersanddrifters.com

Wednesday

Watercolor Magic

What: Two-part watercolor painting class by instructor Peggy Ellis. A list of suggest supplies are listed on the website.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 26-27

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $250- $300

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org