Today
Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 31
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Friday
North Charleston City Gallery
What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will present works in a variety of mediums as part of their 43rd Annual Judged Show, Dreams and Meditations. The artists will host a free public reception on Nov. 7 from 5-7 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 29
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA
‘West of the Fields’
What: New works by John Hull and Ed Worteck pairing paintings and photography depicting "a sense of place and man’s intrusion into the landscape."
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Corrigan Gallery llc, 7 Broad St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
Opening Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will hold an opening reception for “Ode to an Orange Cat,” a collection of new paintings by featured artist Susan Bryant. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2WcG2VC
Classically Contemporary
What: Helena Fox Fine Art will hold a reception for its exhibit “Classically Contemporary,” featuring artist Julyan Davis and silversmith Kaminer Haislip.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Helena Fox Fine Art, 106 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-0073, helenafoxfineart.com/exhibitions
‘Shared Circles’
What: Dayton Colie’s exhibit uses a mix of sacred, circular and secular math to examine the philosophical, social and symbolic interpretation of circles. The First Monday Gallery Night opening reception will be held Nov. 4 from 6-7 p.m., and the exhibition will run through November.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2PmSeTM
Saturday
‘Above the Radar’
What: The Charleston Arts Festival and Charleston Magazine present “Above the Radar” at Redux Contemporary Art Center, an exhibition featuring works by notable local artists.
When: 5 p.m. through Nov. 2
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com
P-Nut: Lowcountry Poet
What: Local artist and poet P-Nut will be hosting a public poetry reading and book signing of his newly released book of poetry, "P-NUT, Part II: The Masterpiece." Following the reading, he will facilitate a group discussion on the importance of protecting our cultural heritage as Charleston experiences growth and change.
When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2MHeWmj
Monday
Artist Talk
What: In honor of Veterans Day, artist Mary Whyte will talk about her book, “We the People,” a collection of her portraits of veterans around the country.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2MMQ7oV
Tuesday
Indigo Dye Workshop
What: Participate in a hands‐on indigo dye class and watch "Blue Alchemy: Stories of Indigo," a documentary by Mary Lance.
When: 2 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/366889p
Wednesday
S.C. Heart Gallery
What: This portrait exhibit of children who are hoping to find a family will feature information about foster care and the adoption process, and the exhibit will be on display throughout November.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2p3XrDS