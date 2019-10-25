"Little Kawanna" (copy)

"Little Kawanna" by Joseph "P-Nut" Johnson. Local artist and poet P-Nut will be hosting a public poetry reading and book signing of his newly released book of poetry, "P-NUT, Part II: The Masterpiece." Following the reading, he will facilitate a group discussion on the importance of protecting our cultural heritage as Charleston experiences growth and change. Provided/Joseph "P-Nut" Johnson

Today

Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild Exhibit

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 31

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Friday

North Charleston City Gallery

What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will present works in a variety of mediums as part of their 43rd Annual Judged Show, Dreams and Meditations. The artists will host a free public reception on Nov. 7 from 5-7 p.m.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 29

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA

‘West of the Fields’

What: New works by John Hull and Ed Worteck pairing paintings and photography depicting "a sense of place and man’s intrusion into the landscape."

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Corrigan Gallery llc, 7 Broad St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com

Opening Reception

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will hold an opening reception for “Ode to an Orange Cat,” a collection of new paintings by featured artist Susan Bryant. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2WcG2VC

Classically Contemporary

What: Helena Fox Fine Art will hold a reception for its exhibit “Classically Contemporary,” featuring artist Julyan Davis and silversmith Kaminer Haislip.

When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Helena Fox Fine Art, 106 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-0073, helenafoxfineart.com/exhibitions

‘Shared Circles’

What: Dayton Colie’s exhibit uses a mix of sacred, circular and secular math to examine the philosophical, social and symbolic interpretation of circles. The First Monday Gallery Night opening reception will be held Nov. 4 from 6-7 p.m., and the exhibition will run through November.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2PmSeTM

Saturday

‘Above the Radar’

What: The Charleston Arts Festival and Charleston Magazine present “Above the Radar” at Redux Contemporary Art Center, an exhibition featuring works by notable local artists.

When: 5 p.m. through Nov. 2

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com

P-Nut: Lowcountry Poet

What: Local artist and poet P-Nut will be hosting a public poetry reading and book signing of his newly released book of poetry, "P-NUT, Part II: The Masterpiece." Following the reading, he will facilitate a group discussion on the importance of protecting our cultural heritage as Charleston experiences growth and change.

When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2MHeWmj

Monday

Artist Talk

What: In honor of Veterans Day, artist Mary Whyte will talk about her book, “We the People,” a collection of her portraits of veterans around the country.

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/2MMQ7oV

Tuesday

Indigo Dye Workshop

What: Participate in a hands‐on indigo dye class and watch "Blue Alchemy: Stories of Indigo," a documentary by Mary Lance.

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/366889p

Wednesday

S.C. Heart Gallery

What: This portrait exhibit of children who are hoping to find a family will feature information about foster care and the adoption process, and the exhibit will be on display throughout November.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2p3XrDS