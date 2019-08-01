Today
Fiber Arts Guild
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display through Oct. 31.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; closed Sundays
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Exhibit Opening
What: The Dirty Palette Ladies will hold an opening reception for their group watercolor exhibition at the North Charleston City Gallery, which will be on display through August (9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; closed Sundays).
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: North Charleston City Gallery at Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO
Photography Exhibit
What: Charleston photographer John Galgano will show his photography exhibit “Shot in the Face of Adversity” throughout August. An opening reception will be held Aug. 5 (6-7 p.m.).
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/30Qg2jR
Friday
'Summer Love'
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will hold an opening reception for “Summer Love,” an exhibit of paintings and photography from local artists, which will run through Aug. 31.
When: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com
‘European Romance’
What: The Ella W. Richardson Fine Art gallery will feature Evgeny and Lydia Baranov’s exhibition “European Romance” during an art walk. The exhibition will run through Sept. 2.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Ella W. Richardson Fine Art, 58 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3660, bit.ly/32PW0Yn
'Art in Summer'
What: Grand Bohemian Gallery will host a meet-the-artists reception for its First Friday Art Walk, featuring artwork, music and gelato. The exhibit's theme is about what summertime means to the artists and will be on display through Aug. 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2Yl3Wxx
Sunday
Photographer & Model
What: This photographer and model meetup hosted by photographer Christopher Cavanaugh will include photo shoots in multiple locations around the French Quarter.
When: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: 2 Murray Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2YrKbbJ
Wednesday
Intro to Figure Drawing
What: Participants at this introductory class with Stephen Herchak will work from a live nude model at all three sessions. Students must be 18 years or older. See website for suggested supplies.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7, 14 and 21
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St, Charleston
Price: $150-$175
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2OhK9PN