Today
Art in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a night of art in the park for a last look at Joseph Dreher’s sculptures. The event will feature a Q&A with Dreher, live artists, local band Lumberjack Time Traveler and food vendor Blackense Soul Food Hibachi.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Friday
Photography Tour
What: A tour for artists, hobbyists, historians and photographers of all levels to walk around downtown Charleston with professional photographer Richard D. Spencer who will teach the group about the best times to photograph the various areas of the city.
When: 9 a.m.-Noon Oct. 19, 26
Where: Preservation Society, 147 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$50
More Info: 843-722-4630, preservationsociety.org
‘Southbound’
What: Opening reception for “Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South” a photography exhibition co-curated by director and chief curator of the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art Mark Sloan and C of C political science professor Mark Long. The exhibit will feature 56 photographers and their visions of the South over the first decades of the 21st century.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Saturday
Portrait Workshop
What: Two-day portrait workshop focusing on color mixing, color theory, drawing, brushwork and composition.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-21
Where: Principle Gallery, 125 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250
More Info: 843-727-4500, kylestuckey.com
Bag Making
What: Lush cosmetics will host ongoing reusable tote bag decorating sessions throughout the afternoon. Supplies are first come, first served.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Lush, Cosmetics, 316 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-720-4724, facebook.com/LUSHCharleston
Brunch & Artist Talk
What: Brunch reception for “Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South,” featuring artist talks with Titus Brooks Heagins, Susan Worsham, Stacy Kranitz and Thomas Rankin.
When: 11 a.m. brunch, 1 p.m. talk Oct. 20
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Exhibit, Reception
What: A reception with artist Louie Crumbley for an exhibition of his latest work, “Under the Low.” The event will feature food and drink.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Indigo & Cotton, 79 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-2980, indigoandcotton.com
Wednesday
Art Show
What: Each month, 517 Self-Care & Healing features a local artist in an exhibition in its event room, including a two-night meet-and-greet with the artist. This month’s artist is Ava Rocco.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 24-25
Where: 517 Self-Care & Healing Center, 517 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-790-4256, bit.ly/2ynsz2D