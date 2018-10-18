Joseph Dreher

Today, Thursday Oct. 18 from 6-8 p.m. Georgia-based artist Joseph Dreher will host a night of art in the park. File/Provided

 File/Provided

Today

Art in the Park

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a night of art in the park for a last look at Joseph Dreher’s sculptures. The event will feature a Q&A with Dreher, live artists, local band Lumberjack Time Traveler and food vendor Blackense Soul Food Hibachi.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org

Friday

Photography Tour

What: A tour for artists, hobbyists, historians and photographers of all levels to walk around downtown Charleston with professional photographer Richard D. Spencer who will teach the group about the best times to photograph the various areas of the city.

When: 9 a.m.-Noon Oct. 19, 26

Where: Preservation Society, 147 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45-$50

More Info: 843-722-4630, preservationsociety.org

‘Southbound’

What: Opening reception for “Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South” a photography exhibition co-curated by director and chief curator of the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art Mark Sloan and C of C political science professor Mark Long. The exhibit will feature 56 photographers and their visions of the South over the first decades of the 21st century.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu

Saturday

Portrait Workshop

What: Two-day portrait workshop focusing on color mixing, color theory, drawing, brushwork and composition.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-21

Where: Principle Gallery, 125 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $250

More Info: 843-727-4500, kylestuckey.com

Bag Making

What: Lush cosmetics will host ongoing reusable tote bag decorating sessions throughout the afternoon. Supplies are first come, first served.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Lush, Cosmetics, 316 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-720-4724, facebook.com/LUSHCharleston

Brunch & Artist Talk

What: Brunch reception for “Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South,” featuring artist talks with Titus Brooks Heagins, Susan Worsham, Stacy Kranitz and Thomas Rankin.

When: 11 a.m. brunch, 1 p.m. talk Oct. 20

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu

Exhibit, Reception

What: A reception with artist Louie Crumbley for an exhibition of his latest work, “Under the Low.” The event will feature food and drink.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Indigo & Cotton, 79 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-2980, indigoandcotton.com

Wednesday

Art Show

What: Each month, 517 Self-Care & Healing features a local artist in an exhibition in its event room, including a two-night meet-and-greet with the artist. This month’s artist is Ava Rocco.

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 24-25

Where: 517 Self-Care & Healing Center, 517 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-790-4256, bit.ly/2ynsz2D