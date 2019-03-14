Today

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 14

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Hand Embroidery Demo

What: Mary McRae will teach three different embroidery stitches to make take-along works of art, embellish quilts or add detail to clothing or bags.

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 14

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com/ppqcalendar.html

‘Reimagined Fashion’

What: The Charleston Museum will present the pop-up exhibit and reception “Reimagined Fashion” to showcase the Museum’s Historic Textiles collection blended with modern Southern design. Refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres provided. Registration required.

When: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. March 14

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45 members; $55 nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2SqzHlQ

Saturday

Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday, join local artisans and crafters for food and drinks while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks by Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.

When: 5 p.m. March 16

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar

Sunday

Birds of Prey Photography

What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 17

Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $9.60-$65

More Info: 843-606-3400, http://bit.ly/2HdSLCC

Tuesday

Modern Masters

What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters. Supplies are included.

When: 5:30-70 p.m. March 19

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive

Price: $60

More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2Cco3Wq

Artists Guild

What: Monthly meeting of Goose Creek artists coming together to promote art in the community and surrounding areas.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 19

Where: St. James Methodist Church, 512 St James Blvd., Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: GooseCreekArtistsGuild@gmail.comhttp://bit.ly/2VUchrf

Wednesday

'First 3 No Flash'

What: A concert photography exhibit featuring house photographer Kevin Harrington.

When: 6-8 p.m. March 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2Um6D0D