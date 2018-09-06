Today
Dual Exhibit
What: North Charleston City Gallery will present Dengke Chen's “Humanimal Kingdom,” an exhibition exploring the worldwide construction and changes to our landscape and a collection of illustrations and drawings created from the popular 1980s toy Shrinky Dinks by Valerie Powell.
When: Business hours Sept. 6-28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5852, northcharleston.org
Ginny Versteegen
What: Perspective Gallery will host an opening reception for featured artist Ginny Versteegen and her new exhibition, “By Land and By Sea.” The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30.
When: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Perspective Gallery, 1055 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-800-5025, mpagperspectivegallery.com
Painting Workshop
What: Join wildlife artist Amanda McLenon for an introductory wildlife painting workshop. The workshop will include a tour of the Bunting Natural History Gallery for participants to draw inspiration from. All materials will be provided. Registration required.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$50
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Friday
“Moments In Time”
What: Opening reception for Jan Kelley and Sherri Bardsley’s new exhibit “Moments In Time,” a collection of ink paintings and drawings of wildlife. The exhibit will be on display during business through the month of September.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist
Saturday
Artist Reception
What: Visit the Autograph collection for a reception in honor of Houston Llew’s copper and enamel spiritiles. The event will include a meeting with the artist, live music and wine offerings.
When: 3-7 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Grand Bohemian Hotel Autograph Collection, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-724-4130, grandbohemiangallery.com/exhibits
Opening Night
What: Meet the outsider artists of “Coloring Outside the Lines,” The Mill’s newest exhibition featuring works from Phillip Hyman, Layne Foster, Ted Pickering and more.
When: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: The Mill, 1026 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-3670, eyeballart@yahoo.com
Monday
Knitting 101
What: The beginning of a six-week knitting class taught by Tamara Evans Goff of Knit Oasis. Students will learn how to make a scarf, a beanie hat and a tote bag by the end of the course.
When: 6-8 p.m. Mondays Sept. 10-Oct. 15
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $185-$230
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Wednesday
Screen Printing
What: First of a five-week class where students will learn how to emulsify screens, burn images and have the opportunity to print an edition of their own design. All materials will be provided.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 12-Oct. 10
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $260-$325
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org