Today
North Charleston City Gallery
What: Lori Starnes Isom will present a series of mixed media portraits of middle aged and older women in her exhibition, “Grey Matters - Women in Progress.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
‘Low Country Rhythms’
What: The Main Library will host Alvin Glen’s exhibit "Low Country Rhythms." The images in this exhibition connect the sounds of pounding rice to the root sounds of gospel and jazz music in America.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2O89w3V
Southern Women Exhibit
What: “Central to Their Lives” examines the challenges female artists faced during the period between the late 1890s and early 1960s in which women’s social, cultural, and political roles were being redefined and reinterpreted.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through May 3
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2N5z1Tf
‘Penumbra’
What: “Linda Fantuzzo: Penumbra,” includes landscapes, interior paintings and drawings and interweaves poetry from the Long Table Poets. The exhibition is on view from through March 1.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tues.-Fri.; noon-5 p.m. on weekends
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/36ELyEU
‘Inside/Out’
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present an exhibition of work by Butch Anthony of Seale, Alabama. The exhibition will consist of new images, assemblages and installations created specifically for the galleries.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/35B4YZQ
‘Raw Materials of Escape’
What: Coulter Fussell’s work retains the wholeness of a quilt while utilizing techniques one would expect to find in painting. In this way, Fussell’s work blurs the lines between art and craft, positing that both practices have an element of functionality and non-functionality.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/39N9o39
Curator Tour
What: Gibbes Museum Director of Curatorial Affairs Sara Arnold will lead a tour of the exhibition “A Return to the Grand Tour: Micromosaic Jewels from the Collection of Elizabeth Locke.”
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; included in admission
More Info: 843-722-2706 x241, bit.ly/2u4zVZd
Art Talk
What: Join Buxton Books for the second installment of Art Talks with artist Charles DeAntonio on First Friday. This second in this series of talks will focus on the search for beauty and the artist's gesture of fellowship.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2GBrO9L
Amy P. Coy Forum
What: The Amy P. Coy Forum will honor the 2019 1858 Prize Winner, Donté K. Hayes, and feature a panel discussion of artists and art experts followed by a cocktail reception courtesy of Revival.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $46
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2vABWNT
Friday
Opening Reception
What: In conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk, Robert Lange Studios will host a reception for the opening of “Parallels,” an exhibit by contemporary landscape artist KC Collins.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-8052, bit.ly/2RAcpN4
Opening Receptions
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will host an opening reception for “Spectral Marauding,” a group exhibition highlighting the work of artist collective Luminous Lookout, and “Vivid Creatures,” by Charlotte Fraser. The exhibits will run through March 21.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/31bk0F5
Artist Reception
What: Corrigan Gallery will hold a reception for printmaker Dan Welden, including student works from Ashley Hall workshops.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
‘Growing Up Gullah’
What: In conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk, Neema Fine Art Gallery will host an opening reception for “Growing Up Gullah: The Artistry of Dana Coleman.” The exhibit will run through
When: 5:30-8:80 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Neema Fine Art Gallery, 3 Broad St., Suite 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-353-8079, bit.ly/36ItYiB
Saturday
British Sporting Art
What: The second show in the Charleston Collects series, this exhibition features British sporting artworks by notable English painters from the private collection of Charleston’s Dr. Stephen and Mrs. Martha Penkhus. The exhibit will run through June 28.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $6-$12
More Info: 843-722-2706 x224, bit.ly/2tcpRgU
Oil Painting Workshop
What: Peggy Ellis will lead a two-day workshop on how to capture light and create landscapes in oil paints.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $210-$250
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2RFjLiC
Tuesday
CultivateSciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are back with a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversations. This date will feature "Signals From Songbirds" with Dr. Melissa Hughes and "Abstract Soundscapes" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Rutledge Cab Co., 1300 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 917-708-3940, bit.ly/2NyOw6a