Thursday
North Charleston City Gallery
What: The City of North Charleston’s 2019/20 Artist-in-Residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
Opening Reception
What: Wynsum Antiques and Interiors will hold an opening reception for Susan Altman’s show “Eyes Wide Open 2020.”
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Wynsum Antiques and Interiors, 648 Kings St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-224-6100, susanaltmanfineart.com
Friday
9 to 5 Issue Party
What: 9 to 5 magazine will host performances with Semkari, Bad Vessel and Maya Gold to celebrate the release of its eighth issue and its second anniversary.
When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: 843-735-8843, bit.ly/2QlVVYm
Monday
Beginner Drawing
What: This five-week Drawing for the Absolute Beginner class focuses on basic shapes and simple objects and making those shapes and objects appear three dimensional.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Charleston
Price: $180
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2PZ3FiS
Beginning Acrylic Painting
What: Students will learn how to paint using acrylic in this this five-week painting techniques class. Students learn and apply color theory, placement, design, and perspective as they create original art work and build their skills as painters.
When: 6-8 p.m. Mondays or 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $250
More Info: 843-936-6351, creativeartsofmp.com
Wednesday
Painting the Ocean Class
What: Learn to create your own ocean painting in this six-week oil painting class conducted at a relaxed pace using traditional brushes, palette knife and other tools.
When: 6:15-8:15 p.m. Jan. 15
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $300
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/39jP2OQ