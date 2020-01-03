altman2.jpg (copy)

"Ocean Stepping Stones" by Susan Altman. Wynsum Antiques and Interiors will hold an opening reception for Susan Altman’s show “Eyes Wide Open 2020” on Jan. 9

 Provided

Thursday

North Charleston City Gallery

What: The City of North Charleston’s 2019/20 Artist-in-Residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS

Opening Reception

What: Wynsum Antiques and Interiors will hold an opening reception for Susan Altman’s show “Eyes Wide Open 2020.”

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: Wynsum Antiques and Interiors, 648 Kings St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-224-6100, susanaltmanfineart.com

Friday

9 to 5 Issue Party

What: 9 to 5 magazine will host performances with Semkari, Bad Vessel and Maya Gold to celebrate the release of its eighth issue and its second anniversary.

When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $7

More Info: 843-735-8843, bit.ly/2QlVVYm

Monday

Beginner Drawing

What: This five-week Drawing for the Absolute Beginner class focuses on basic shapes and simple objects and making those shapes and objects appear three dimensional.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Charleston

Price: $180

More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2PZ3FiS

Beginning Acrylic Painting

What: Students will learn how to paint using acrylic in this this five-week painting techniques class. Students learn and apply color theory, placement, design, and perspective as they create original art work and build their skills as painters.

When: 6-8 p.m. Mondays or 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $250

More Info: 843-936-6351, creativeartsofmp.com

Wednesday

Painting the Ocean Class

What: Learn to create your own ocean painting in this six-week oil painting class conducted at a relaxed pace using traditional brushes, palette knife and other tools.

When: 6:15-8:15 p.m. Jan. 15

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $300

More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/39jP2OQ