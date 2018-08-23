Today
Expressive Abstracts
What: Winding down of the group exhibition featuring works from 35 expressionist painters, all women that share a passion for abstract arts.
When: Business hours through Aug. 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Yoga & Leather DIY
What: Andy Jahde of Jahde Leather Atelier and ayurvedic health counselor Caryn O’Hara present a yoga practice followed by a guided meditation and a workshop to create a leather tassel keychain.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Jahde Leather Atelier, 68 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $95
More Info: info@carynohara.com, carynohara.com
Pottery Class
What: Join the Colleton County Arts Council and Erik Lindstrom for a pottery class featuring wheel- and hand-built techniques. The workshop is for ages 18 years and older only.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Colleton County Arts Council, 334 Wichman St., Walterboro
Price: $85 class, $20 supplies
More Info: 843-549-1922, colletonartscouncil.org
Friday
‘Interwoven’
What: Opening reception for “Interwoven: The Art of Indigo and Silver,” an interdisciplinary show featuring three Lowcountry artists deeply influenced by Charleston’s cultural heritage. Artists include Silversmith Kaminer Haislip, textile designer Leigh Magar and photographer Jack Alterman. The show will run through Oct. 7.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., Ste. A, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, Charleston-sc.gov/citygallery
'The Image Hunter'
What: Reception for Halsey’s new exhibition “The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon,” a show retracing Audubon’s travels in the United States by Italian artist Hitnes.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Saturday
Scratch Board Workshop
What: Learn about the art, tools and techniques of scratch board with North Charleston Artist Guild member and nationally exhibiting artist Susan Everitt.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon Aug. 25
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 2820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Gallery Talk
What: Artist talk with Italian artist Hitnes about his new exhibition, “On the Trail of John James Audubon.”
When: 2 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Wearable Art
What: The Miller Gallery will host an exhibition featuring fine art by mixed media collage artist Miles Purvis and clay jewelry from br design co, inspired by Purvis' work.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Miller Gallery, 149-1/2 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-764-9281, millergallerychs.com
Sunday
Summer Show
What: Last day to catch Trager Contemporary’s summer show featuring work from Richard Feaster, Charles Heppner and Samantha Reuter.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Trager Contemporary, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-882-5464, tragercontemporary.com