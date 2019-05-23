Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light (copy)

Jennifer Wen Ma's exhibit "Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light" will be at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art through July 6.

 Provided/Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art

Today

‘Black Gold’

What: The 13th Annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition features works in fiber created by African-American artists from throughout the United States. The theme was inspired by the song “Black Gold” by Esperanza Spalding.

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21

Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, culturalarts@northcharleston.org

‘The Culture: Part 2’

What: Quintin Chaplin’s exhibit is a continuation of a collection of acrylic and watercolor paintings presented at the North Charleston City Gallery. The series highlights themes and issues of modern society.

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21

Where: North Charleston City Hall, second floor, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IKDclM

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 23

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

'Gardens of Dark and Light'

What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 23

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, https://bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Artist Demonstration

What: This meet-and-greet and demonstration with Charleston photography and mixed-media artist Christine Patterson will also feature wine from the Bohemian Wine Tasting Bar and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 23

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2VnyNYQ

Curator Conversation

What: Thelma Golden, director and chief curator with Harlem’s Studio Museum, will speak with Rita Scott, journalist and retired general manager with Live 5 News.

When: 6-7 p.m. May 23

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2VrlrLg

Friday

Outdoor Art Exhibit

What: More than 80 of South Carolina's top artists will display their fine art in a tent-city during the 40th anniversary of Piccolo Spoleto’s Outdoor Art Exhibit through June 8.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: Marion Square, Calhoun and Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 404-786-1616, bit.ly/2HseDI3

Craft Show

What: Charleston Crafts Cooperative will host the Piccolo Spoleto Craft Show where crafters will be selling all mediums including jewelry, metal, glass, wood, leather, ceramics, pottery and fiber art.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 2

Where: Wragg Square, 342 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-266-7095, bit.ly/2HseDI3

George X George

What: Zero George will partner with George Gallery for their third annual George x George artist spotlight during Spoleto.

When: 5-10 p.m. through June 9

Where: Zero Restaurant + Bar, 0 George St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-817-7900, bit.ly/2JmPz8Y

Saturday

Decorative Painters

What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.

When: 9 a.m. May 25

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC

Creative Arts Workshop

What: Kristine Peterson, North Charleston teaching artist and art director at Black Tie Music Academy, will guide participants through an exploration of painting botanicals in the Art Nouveau style using gouache paint.

When: 10 a.m.-noon May 25

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Avenue, North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/NChasArtsTix

Fabric Collage & Painting

What: This is the first of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.

When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 25

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $45

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Art Show Reception

What: The Edisto Art Guild will hold a reception for its annual Jennie Gowan Memorial Art Show.

When: 3-7 p.m. May 25

Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court, Edisto Island

Price: Free

More Info: 803-230-4717, bit.ly/2VrgsKk

Artist Performance

What: Briahna Wenke will paint a live portrait and unveiled her latest works.

When: 4-7 p.m. May 25

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/30q7mkC

Tuesday

Modern Masters

What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. May 14

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston

Price: $60 per month

More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2Qg8iUk

Wednesday

Beginning Painting

What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 29 and June 5

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3

