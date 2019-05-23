Today
‘Black Gold’
What: The 13th Annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition features works in fiber created by African-American artists from throughout the United States. The theme was inspired by the song “Black Gold” by Esperanza Spalding.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21
Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, culturalarts@northcharleston.org
‘The Culture: Part 2’
What: Quintin Chaplin’s exhibit is a continuation of a collection of acrylic and watercolor paintings presented at the North Charleston City Gallery. The series highlights themes and issues of modern society.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21
Where: North Charleston City Hall, second floor, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IKDclM
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 23
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
'Gardens of Dark and Light'
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 23
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, https://bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Artist Demonstration
What: This meet-and-greet and demonstration with Charleston photography and mixed-media artist Christine Patterson will also feature wine from the Bohemian Wine Tasting Bar and live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 23
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2VnyNYQ
Curator Conversation
What: Thelma Golden, director and chief curator with Harlem’s Studio Museum, will speak with Rita Scott, journalist and retired general manager with Live 5 News.
When: 6-7 p.m. May 23
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $30 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2VrlrLg
Friday
Outdoor Art Exhibit
What: More than 80 of South Carolina's top artists will display their fine art in a tent-city during the 40th anniversary of Piccolo Spoleto’s Outdoor Art Exhibit through June 8.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: Marion Square, Calhoun and Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 404-786-1616, bit.ly/2HseDI3
Craft Show
What: Charleston Crafts Cooperative will host the Piccolo Spoleto Craft Show where crafters will be selling all mediums including jewelry, metal, glass, wood, leather, ceramics, pottery and fiber art.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 2
Where: Wragg Square, 342 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-266-7095, bit.ly/2HseDI3
George X George
What: Zero George will partner with George Gallery for their third annual George x George artist spotlight during Spoleto.
When: 5-10 p.m. through June 9
Where: Zero Restaurant + Bar, 0 George St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-817-7900, bit.ly/2JmPz8Y
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. May 25
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Creative Arts Workshop
What: Kristine Peterson, North Charleston teaching artist and art director at Black Tie Music Academy, will guide participants through an exploration of painting botanicals in the Art Nouveau style using gouache paint.
When: 10 a.m.-noon May 25
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Avenue, North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/NChasArtsTix
Fabric Collage & Painting
What: This is the first of three classes from Linda Scavio where attendees will design and create a fabric collage.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 25
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $45
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Art Show Reception
What: The Edisto Art Guild will hold a reception for its annual Jennie Gowan Memorial Art Show.
When: 3-7 p.m. May 25
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court, Edisto Island
Price: Free
More Info: 803-230-4717, bit.ly/2VrgsKk
Artist Performance
What: Briahna Wenke will paint a live portrait and unveiled her latest works.
When: 4-7 p.m. May 25
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/30q7mkC
Tuesday
Modern Masters
What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. May 14
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston
Price: $60 per month
More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2Qg8iUk
Wednesday
Beginning Painting
What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 29 and June 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3