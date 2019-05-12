Thursday

‘Black Gold’

What: The 13th Annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition features works in fiber created by African American artists from throughout the United States. The theme was inspired by the song “Black Gold” by Esperanza Spalding.

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21

Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, culturalarts@northcharleston.org

‘The Culture: Part 2’

What: Quintin Chaplin’s exhibit is a continuation of a collection of acrylic and watercolor paintings presented at the North Charleston City Gallery in Dec. 2018-Jan. 2019. The series highlights themes and issues of modern society.

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21

Where: North Charleston City Hall, second floor, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharlestonartsfest.com/special-exhibitions

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 16

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Quilters Meeting

What: Patchwork Gals, a Mount Pleasant splinter group of Cobblestone Quilters Guild, meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects.

When: 10:30 a.m. May 16

Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: none, cobblestonequilters.com/calendar.htm

Opening Reception

What: The Halsey Institute will host a reception to celebrate the opening of Jennifer Wen Ma's site-specific installation, “Cry Joy Park—Gardens of Dark and Light.”

When: 6:30-8 p.m. May 16

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5659, bit.ly/cryjoypark

Friday

Home School History Day

What: The third Friday of every month, The Charleston Museum offers a special program for homeschooling families. This month, students will explore the Dill Sanctuary, paint with pluff mud and create sculptures inspired by the artist Andy Goldsworthy.

When: 10-11 a.m. May 17

Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: Free with $5-$25 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2VkqT7r

Bad Idea Art Show

What: Tua Lingua will celebrate rejection, resilience and error with an art show made up of previously rejected pieces.

When: 6-11:30 p.m. May 17

Where: Tua Lingua, 2701 W. Surrey Drive, North Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-303-3778, bit.ly/2DWPyUS

Saturday

Introduction to Scratchboard

What: Artist Stephen Herchak will lead an introductory class on scratchboard techniques. Students must bring a printed reference of more than one high contrast black and white image.

When: 1-4 p.m. May 18

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2H9FbPv

Artist Talk

What: Exhibiting artist Jennifer Wen Ma will talk about her newly opened site-specific installation, “Cry Joy Park—Gardens of Dark and Light.”

When: 2 p.m. May 18

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Tuesday

Wine, Art & History

What: The last Daniel Island Historical Society meeting of the 2018-2019 will feature guest lecturer Lese Corrigan of downtown's Corrigan Gallery.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 21

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Daniel Island

Price: Free

More Info: 205-790-3645, dihistoricalsociety.com/calendar-of-events

Wednesday

Beginning Acrylic or Oil Painting

What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 22, 29, and June 5

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers

More Info: 843.722.2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3

Customize Clothes

What: Anna Todisco will lead a clothing customization workshop.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 22

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn

