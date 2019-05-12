Thursday
‘Black Gold’
What: The 13th Annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition features works in fiber created by African American artists from throughout the United States. The theme was inspired by the song “Black Gold” by Esperanza Spalding.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21
Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, culturalarts@northcharleston.org
‘The Culture: Part 2’
What: Quintin Chaplin’s exhibit is a continuation of a collection of acrylic and watercolor paintings presented at the North Charleston City Gallery in Dec. 2018-Jan. 2019. The series highlights themes and issues of modern society.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21
Where: North Charleston City Hall, second floor, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharlestonartsfest.com/special-exhibitions
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 16
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Quilters Meeting
What: Patchwork Gals, a Mount Pleasant splinter group of Cobblestone Quilters Guild, meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects.
When: 10:30 a.m. May 16
Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: none, cobblestonequilters.com/calendar.htm
Opening Reception
What: The Halsey Institute will host a reception to celebrate the opening of Jennifer Wen Ma's site-specific installation, “Cry Joy Park—Gardens of Dark and Light.”
When: 6:30-8 p.m. May 16
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, bit.ly/cryjoypark
Friday
Home School History Day
What: The third Friday of every month, The Charleston Museum offers a special program for homeschooling families. This month, students will explore the Dill Sanctuary, paint with pluff mud and create sculptures inspired by the artist Andy Goldsworthy.
When: 10-11 a.m. May 17
Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: Free with $5-$25 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2VkqT7r
Bad Idea Art Show
What: Tua Lingua will celebrate rejection, resilience and error with an art show made up of previously rejected pieces.
When: 6-11:30 p.m. May 17
Where: Tua Lingua, 2701 W. Surrey Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-303-3778, bit.ly/2DWPyUS
Saturday
Introduction to Scratchboard
What: Artist Stephen Herchak will lead an introductory class on scratchboard techniques. Students must bring a printed reference of more than one high contrast black and white image.
When: 1-4 p.m. May 18
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2H9FbPv
Artist Talk
What: Exhibiting artist Jennifer Wen Ma will talk about her newly opened site-specific installation, “Cry Joy Park—Gardens of Dark and Light.”
When: 2 p.m. May 18
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Tuesday
Wine, Art & History
What: The last Daniel Island Historical Society meeting of the 2018-2019 will feature guest lecturer Lese Corrigan of downtown's Corrigan Gallery.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 21
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: 205-790-3645, dihistoricalsociety.com/calendar-of-events
Wednesday
Beginning Acrylic or Oil Painting
What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 22, 29, and June 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843.722.2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3
Customize Clothes
What: Anna Todisco will lead a clothing customization workshop.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. May 22
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn