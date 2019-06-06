Today
Outdoor Art Exhibit
What: More than 80 of South Carolina's top artists will display their fine art in a tent-city during the 40th anniversary of Piccolo Spoleto’s Outdoor Art Exhibit through June 8.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: Marion Square, Calhoun and Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 404-786-1616, http://bit.ly/2HseDI3
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. June 6
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Jennifer Wen Ma
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Trunk Show
What: Erika Lynn, an award-winning Charleston independent fashion designer, will host a trunk show with live music and food and beverages from the Bohemian Wine Bar.
When: 5 p.m. June 6
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2wsPFmM
Jewelry Workshop
What: Mimi Striplin will instruct guests how to create a pair of tassel earrings and a beaded tassel bracelet.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 6
Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $40
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2HG2Abn
‘Capturing #MySouth’
What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. throughout June
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk
Friday
Sewing with Sue
What: Instructor Sue Runnerstrom will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 7
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Opening Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will hold an opening reception for featured artist Konstantin Voronin and his collection of oil paintings, “Southern Inspiration.”
When: 5-8 p.m. June 7
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2WHhRRN
Saturday
Spring Street Market
What: This outdoor market includes local artisans, vintage items, fresh flowers and art installations every second Saturday.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8
Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2uIK1Mq
Tuesday
Sit and Sew
What: Elizabeth Fortin will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 11
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Halsey Talks: Utopias
What: Halsey Talks are an ongoing series of roundtable discussions on intriguing concepts in art. This edition will focus on utopias in conjunction with Jennifer Wen Ma’s exhibit “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light.”
When: 6:30 p.m. June 11
Where: Halsey Institute Galleries, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2HPn9SP