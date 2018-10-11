Today
Colin Page
What: Anglin Smith Fine Art presents the new works of painter Colin Page in their current exhibition running through Oct. 19.
When: Business hours through Oct. 19
Where: Anglin Smith Fine Art, 9 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-0708, anglinsmith.com
Friday
Exhibit Opening
What: The Corneau Goldsmithing Jewlery Gallery will host Lowcountry painter John Marshall Williams with a special opening reception for his new exhibition, “Fall Into Color,” featuring a wine reception, meet-and-greet and a raffle.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Corneau Goldsmithing Jewelry Gallery, 92 Hasell St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-203-6630, CGJewelrygallery.com
Lowcountry Gentlemen
What: The Art Mecca invites guests to explore five local gentlemen and their artwork of Lowcountry life by artists Zak Collins, Ed Buckley, Jonathan Jackson, Emil Hristov and Victor Thomason.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-0607, artmeccaofcharleston.com
Saturday
Pressed Flowers
What: Charleston native Lauren Whiteside Mann will host a flower workshop centered on making a piece of pressed hydrangea art to take home. Attendees will learn basic flower pressing techniques. All materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 13
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60-$75
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Plastic Bag Crochet
What: Tamara of Knit Oasis will teach a class on how to turn trash into treasure using “yarn” from plastic grocery bags in order to make a tote bag. Attendees will need to bring as many plastic grocery store bags as possible for repurposing, a good pair of scissors and a size 6mm crochet hook.
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$80
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Wednesday
Paint your Pet
What: Join Charleston artist Julia Deckman for a 2-1/2 hour painting workshop where students will be assisted in painting their own pet portraits. Students are asked to email pictures of pets at sign up. No experience necessary and all materials will be provided. Registration is required by Oct. 14.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$90
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn/, megan@reduxstudios.org
Magic Behind Shadows
What: Drawing class with local artist Lese Corrigan using sketches to see lines and record shadow in personal work. Suggested supplies are listed on the website.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80-$90
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org