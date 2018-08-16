Today

Garden Soiree

What: Watch a visual artist demonstration by local artist Sarah White and browse the Grand Bohemian Gallery and its newest collection of art, jewelry and gifts for sale. There will also be wine tastings and music by Emily Curtis.

When: 6 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Autograph Collection at the Grand Bohemian Hotel, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-5711, kesslercollection.com/bohemian-charleston

Friday

Exhibition Opening

What: Opening day for Halsey's new exhibit "The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon," from Italian artist Hitnes.

When: Business hours Aug. 17-Sept. 29

Where: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu

Saturday

DIY & Wine

What: DIY class to make a framed wood sign or centerpiece box. Projects can be customized with choice of stain and designer paint colors. The event will feature two complimentary glasses of wine.

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: AR Workshop, 280 West Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $50

More Info: 843-501-0776, arworkshop.com/mtpleasant

Multimedia Exhibit

What: Opening night for “Breaking Through” by Devin McKinney, an LED art show featuring a modular synthesizer to accompany the installation with rhythms.

When: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Revealed Art Gallery, 119 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5606, revealedgallery.com

Sunday

Watercolor on Yupo

What: Intermediate workshop to work with paint on Yupo, a waterproof synthetic paper. The class will be led by Helen K. Beacham. Painters are asked to provide their own supplies and to bring a lunch. 

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Prespective Gallery, 1055 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $110

More Info: 843-408-5240, helenkbeacham.com

Tuesday

‘Prune, Layer, Bloom’

What: Redux will feature resident artist Paige Feigley’s exhibition “Prune, Layer, Bloom,” an exploration of floral design on paper.

When: Business hours through Sept. 1

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722, 0697, reduxstudios.org/exhibitions

Wednesday

Floral Arranging

What: Introductory class to learn the fundamentals of how to put together an arrangement. All supplies and flowers will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring wine.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug 22-23

Where: Yoj Events, 162 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-819-3622, stephaniegibbsevents.com