Today
Garden Soiree
What: Watch a visual artist demonstration by local artist Sarah White and browse the Grand Bohemian Gallery and its newest collection of art, jewelry and gifts for sale. There will also be wine tastings and music by Emily Curtis.
When: 6 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Autograph Collection at the Grand Bohemian Hotel, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-5711, kesslercollection.com/bohemian-charleston
Friday
Exhibition Opening
What: Opening day for Halsey's new exhibit "The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon," from Italian artist Hitnes.
When: Business hours Aug. 17-Sept. 29
Where: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Saturday
DIY & Wine
What: DIY class to make a framed wood sign or centerpiece box. Projects can be customized with choice of stain and designer paint colors. The event will feature two complimentary glasses of wine.
When: 4:30-7 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: AR Workshop, 280 West Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $50
More Info: 843-501-0776, arworkshop.com/mtpleasant
Multimedia Exhibit
What: Opening night for “Breaking Through” by Devin McKinney, an LED art show featuring a modular synthesizer to accompany the installation with rhythms.
When: 8-10 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Revealed Art Gallery, 119 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5606, revealedgallery.com
Sunday
Watercolor on Yupo
What: Intermediate workshop to work with paint on Yupo, a waterproof synthetic paper. The class will be led by Helen K. Beacham. Painters are asked to provide their own supplies and to bring a lunch.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: Prespective Gallery, 1055 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $110
More Info: 843-408-5240, helenkbeacham.com
Tuesday
‘Prune, Layer, Bloom’
What: Redux will feature resident artist Paige Feigley’s exhibition “Prune, Layer, Bloom,” an exploration of floral design on paper.
When: Business hours through Sept. 1
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722, 0697, reduxstudios.org/exhibitions
Wednesday
Floral Arranging
What: Introductory class to learn the fundamentals of how to put together an arrangement. All supplies and flowers will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring wine.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug 22-23
Where: Yoj Events, 162 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-819-3622, stephaniegibbsevents.com