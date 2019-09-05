EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to impending weather from Hurricane Dorian, some events may be canceled or postponed. Please call the venues or check their websites for confirmation of scheduled events.
Today
Fiber Arts Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 5
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5659, hbit.ly/2ZoHk4B
Concurrent Exhibits
What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV
Art Reception
What: NV Realty Group will host its annual local art initiative reception and exhibit featuring local artists Cynthia Hutson and Rick Parker. A portion of the proceeds from art sales will benefit the charity of the artist's choice.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: NV Realty Group SC, 91 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-352-9088, bit.ly/2L8v4fU
Artist Talk
What: Colin Quashie will have a conversation with Frank Martin, Linked essayist and director of the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium at South Carolina State University. The interview will be followed by a Q&A session.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2ZzpxqC
Friday
Corrie McCallum
What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate will be shown at this opening reception to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj
Karyn Healey
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will hold an opening reception for Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit in October.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2WHhRRN
Briahna Wenke
What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will hold an opening reception for the newest paintings by Briahna Wenke in the exhibit “unMasked.”
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2ztybs3
Jennifer McChristian
What: Opening reception during the First Friday Artwalk with an exhibition from its newest artist Jennifer McChristian. The exhibit will be on display through September.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-901-8124, haganfineart.com
Saturday
Indigo Dye Class
What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class, followed by a discussion of "The Letterbook of Eliza Lucas Pinckney" and “Red, White, and Black Make Blue” by Andrea Feeser.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-6635, bit.ly/3403VTE
Sunday
Birds of Prey
What: Professional photographer Chris Smith will lead an in-depth workshop focusing on the photographic study of birds of prey, both in motion and while perching.
When: 8:30-12:30 a.m. Sept. 8
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $200-$350
More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/2zxKhAp
Monday
Art at the Sea
What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.
When: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2NIgxsQ
Tuesday
Drawing Workshop
What: Instructor Stephen Herchak will lead a three-session Intro to Drawing workshop focusing on perspective and proportion.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10, 17 and 24
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/33wvl3i
Wednesday
Landscape Painting
What: Artist Jill Hooper and founder of London Fine Art Studios Ann Witheridge will lead a plein-air landscape painting demonstration in conjunction with the exhibition “Influence and Inspiration.”
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50 for members; $60 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2ZEetUY