Today

Fiber Arts Exhibit

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 5

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn

Art Exhibitions

What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-5659, hbit.ly/2ZoHk4B

Concurrent Exhibits

What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV

Art Reception

What: NV Realty Group will host its annual local art initiative reception and exhibit featuring local artists Cynthia Hutson and Rick Parker. A portion of the proceeds from art sales will benefit the charity of the artist's choice.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: NV Realty Group SC, 91 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-352-9088, bit.ly/2L8v4fU

Artist Talk

What: Colin Quashie will have a conversation with Frank Martin, Linked essayist and director of the I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium at South Carolina State University. The interview will be followed by a Q&A session.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2ZzpxqC

Friday

Corrie McCallum

What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate will be shown at this opening reception to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades. 

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj

Karyn Healey

What: The Charleston Artist Guild will hold an opening reception for Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit in October.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2WHhRRN

Briahna Wenke

What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will hold an opening reception for the newest paintings by Briahna Wenke in the exhibit “unMasked.”

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2ztybs3

Jennifer McChristian

What: Opening reception during the First Friday Artwalk with an exhibition from its newest artist Jennifer McChristian. The exhibit will be on display through September.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-901-8124, haganfineart.com

Saturday

Indigo Dye Class

What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class, followed by a discussion of "The Letterbook of Eliza Lucas Pinckney" and “Red, White, and Black Make Blue” by Andrea Feeser.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-6635, bit.ly/3403VTE

Sunday

Birds of Prey

What: Professional photographer Chris Smith will lead an in-depth workshop focusing on the photographic study of birds of prey, both in motion and while perching.

When: 8:30-12:30 a.m. Sept. 8

Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $200-$350

More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/2zxKhAp

Monday

Art at the Sea

What: The Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host an oceanfront pop-up art exhibition on Mondays featuring artists from across the Lowcountry and light bites.

When: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-790-7742, bit.ly/2NIgxsQ

Tuesday

Drawing Workshop

What: Instructor Stephen Herchak will lead a three-session Intro to Drawing workshop focusing on perspective and proportion.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10, 17 and 24

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/33wvl3i

Wednesday

Landscape Painting

What: Artist Jill Hooper and founder of London Fine Art Studios Ann Witheridge will lead a plein-air landscape painting demonstration in conjunction with the exhibition “Influence and Inspiration.”

When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50 for members; $60 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2ZEetUY

