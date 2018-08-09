Today
Artist in Residence
What: Local artist Amanda McLenon will paint in house for patrons to watch and ask questions.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com
Camera Works Cafe
What: This month’s Camera Works Cafe features a talk with Jack Alterman, a Charleston native with an expertise in environmental photography, studio portraiture and travel essays and whose work has been exhibited at Spoleto, the Gibbes and the Smithsonian.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Friday
‘EBB / FLOW’
What: Opening reception for Heather Thornton’s solo exhibition, “EBB / FLOW,” a show comprised of figurative collages to bring to light feelings surrounding the ebb and flow of self-image. The exhibition will remain on display during business hours through Sept. 2.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Beresford Studios, 20 Fulton St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 615-739-4442, beresfordstudios.com/heatherthornton
Saturday
Soap Making
What: Introductory class on the saponification process with tips on proper ingredients, how-to’s and more. Registration is required. Students are asked to dress comfortably and may bring a beverage of their choice.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 11
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Unit R, Charleston
Price: $68
More Info: 843-872-6022, pluffmudmercantile.com
Monday
'Chasing Clouds'
What: Exhibition featuring the new works by oil painter Lisa Willits, exploring the coastal atmosphere and cumulus clouds common during the summer months.
When: Business hours through Aug. 31
Where: Lowcountry Artists Gallery, 148 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9295, lowcountryartists.com
Tuesday
‘Residue’
What: Exhibition of new work from Kate MacNeil, where she tests the limits of printmaking, interspersing her practice with video, installation and performance.
When: Business hours through Sept. 1
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Slime Workshop
What: A drop-in, family-friendly workshop for attendees to learn how to make their own slime.
When: 1-5 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Artist & Craftsman Supply–Uptown, 981 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5199, artistcraftsman.com