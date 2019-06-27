Today
British Watercolors
What: The museum's newest special exhibition is "Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors" in galleries two and three, with works created in the 18th and 19th centuries in England
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sundays
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Each week, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth answers questions and covers topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk features a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
'Cry Joy Park'
What: The Halsey presents a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light,” an investigation into the construct of a utopia, inspired by the history of Charleston.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through July 6 (closed Sundays)
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Watercolors
What: Learn basic brush strokes and techniques with Summerville artist Renee Bruce. Register in advance by phone.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 27
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3908
‘Capturing #MySouth’
What: The Halsey presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily throughout June (closed Sundays)
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk
Friday
Sewing with Sue
What: Instructor Sue Runnerstrom will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 28
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
‘White Party’
What: Mitchell Hill Gallery and Redux will hold the 10th annual Art in the City “White Party” where attendees wear summer white attire and bid on artwork and raffle items donated by local artists. This event will benefit the Roper St. Francis Ryan White Wellness Center.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 28
Where: Redux Gallery, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2WRJU1J
Astrophotography
What: Landscape photographers Alistair Nicol and Tommy White will lead a two-day astrophotography workshop.
When: June 28-30
Where: Fairfield Inn & Suites, 4841 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $495
More Info: 843-300-3100, bit.ly/31Jzujl
Saturday
Coffee and Canvas
What: This event will include coffee, art supplies and light breakfast. All proceeds will go to "Fresh Start,” an original stage production.
When: 9:30 a.m. June 29
Where: Fresh Anointing Ministries Worship Center, 551 Myers Road, Summerville
Price: $30
More Info: bit.ly/31S86Qe
Luncheon in the Garden
What: As a part of "Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light," Jennifer Wen Ma has conceived of a series of Luncheons in the Garden: the public is invited to bring a bag lunch and be a part of conversations dealing with themes of the exhibition. For this luncheon, the artist will be discussing issues pertaining to re-entering society after incarceration.
When: Noon-1 p.m. June 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2N8grMK
Roll Warmer
What: Marlene Gruetter will show how to make a simple and functional bread warmer.
When: 2-3 p.m. June 29
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Sunday
Photo Workshop
What: This workshop is designed for photographers within the first five years of business.
When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 30
Where: The Encore, 618 Fleming Road, Charleston
Price: $149-$199
More Info: 843-580-3899, bit.ly/2Fou0kv
Monday
Gallery Night
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will hold an opening reception for painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered.”
When: 6-7 p.m. July 1
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
Mixed-Media Exhibit
What: The Johns Island library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch, inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily throughout July (closed Sundays)
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm