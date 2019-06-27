Halsey 5.jpg (copy)

Visitors peruse "Cry Joy Park" at the Halsey. 

 Jennifer Wen Ma/Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art/Rick Rhodes

Today

British Watercolors

What: The museum's newest special exhibition is "Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors" in galleries two and three, with works created in the 18th and 19th centuries in England

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sundays

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Sweetgrass Baskets 

What: Each week, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth answers questions and covers topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk features a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

'Cry Joy Park'

What: The Halsey presents a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light,” an investigation into the construct of a utopia, inspired by the history of Charleston.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through July 6 (closed Sundays)

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Watercolors

What: Learn basic brush strokes and techniques with Summerville artist Renee Bruce. Register in advance by phone.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 27

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., Saint George

Price: Free

More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3908

‘Capturing #MySouth’

What: The Halsey presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily throughout June (closed Sundays)

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk

Friday

Sewing with Sue

What: Instructor Sue Runnerstrom will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 28

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $5

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

‘White Party’ 

What: Mitchell Hill Gallery and Redux will hold the 10th annual Art in the City “White Party” where attendees wear summer white attire and bid on artwork and raffle items donated by local artists. This event will benefit the Roper St. Francis Ryan White Wellness Center.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 28

Where: Redux Gallery, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2WRJU1J

Astrophotography

What: Landscape photographers Alistair Nicol and Tommy White will lead a two-day astrophotography workshop.

When: June 28-30

Where: Fairfield Inn & Suites, 4841 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $495

More Info: 843-300-3100, bit.ly/31Jzujl

Saturday

Coffee and Canvas 

What: This event will include coffee, art supplies and light breakfast. All proceeds will go to "Fresh Start,” an original stage production.

When: 9:30 a.m. June 29

Where: Fresh Anointing Ministries Worship Center, 551 Myers Road, Summerville

Price: $30

More Info: bit.ly/31S86Qe

Luncheon in the Garden

What: As a part of "Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light," Jennifer Wen Ma has conceived of a series of Luncheons in the Garden: the public is invited to bring a bag lunch and be a part of conversations dealing with themes of the exhibition. For this luncheon, the artist will be discussing issues pertaining to re-entering society after incarceration.

When: Noon-1 p.m. June 29

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2N8grMK

Roll Warmer

What: Marlene Gruetter will show how to make a simple and functional bread warmer.

When: 2-3 p.m. June 29

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Sunday

Photo Workshop

What: This workshop is designed for photographers within the first five years of business.

When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 30

Where: The Encore, 618 Fleming Road, Charleston

Price: $149-$199

More Info: 843-580-3899, bit.ly/2Fou0kv

Monday

Gallery Night

What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will hold an opening reception for painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered.”

When: 6-7 p.m. July 1

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI

Mixed-Media Exhibit

What: The Johns Island library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch, inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily throughout July (closed Sundays)

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.