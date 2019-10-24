Dorset Caroll.JPG (copy)

Dorset Caroll is a Ugandan artist whose work will be showcased at the Artisan Global exhibit at Redux. Provided

Today

'Floral Fantasy'

What: Each participant paints a portion of a continuous roll of paper using any style and color with real and/or imaginary flowers to create a garden mural.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 24

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $18 for members; $28 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/33K4obz

Speaker Series 

What: In this installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series, Lary Bloom will give a talk on his biography on the minimalist and conceptualist artist, “Sol LeWitt: A Life of Ideas.”

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2MJVA1d

Friday

Opening Reception 

What: Opening reception for “We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America,” by Mary Whyte. The exhibition will run through Dec. 22.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/2VVoiOe

Saturday

Halloween Art

What: This month’s workshop will be Halloween-themed. Registration required.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 26

Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2BqeVMV

Jewelry Workshop

What: Shannon Tabor will lead a hands-on workshop on creating abstract patterns in polymer clay.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 26

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IYFTj4

Indigo Dye Class

What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process and the history of indigo.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 26

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2Bh4E5X

Tuesday

Halsey Talks  

What: Halsey Talks are an ongoing series of roundtable discussions on intriguing concepts in art. This installment will feature Kali Holloway, journalist and director of the Make It Right Project.

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2pxbHou

Wednesday

Music at the Gibbes 

What: The Charleston Symphony chamber music series continues with the principal string quartet performing a repertoire inspired by works on view, including Gershwin selections from "Porgy and Bess."

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$30

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org