Today
'Floral Fantasy'
What: Each participant paints a portion of a continuous roll of paper using any style and color with real and/or imaginary flowers to create a garden mural.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 24
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $18 for members; $28 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/33K4obz
Speaker Series
What: In this installment of the Charleston Library Society’s Speaker Series, Lary Bloom will give a talk on his biography on the minimalist and conceptualist artist, “Sol LeWitt: A Life of Ideas.”
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2MJVA1d
Friday
Opening Reception
What: Opening reception for “We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America,” by Mary Whyte. The exhibition will run through Dec. 22.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-958-6484, bit.ly/2VVoiOe
Saturday
Halloween Art
What: This month’s workshop will be Halloween-themed. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 26
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2BqeVMV
Jewelry Workshop
What: Shannon Tabor will lead a hands-on workshop on creating abstract patterns in polymer clay.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 26
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IYFTj4
Indigo Dye Class
What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process and the history of indigo.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 26
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2Bh4E5X
Tuesday
Halsey Talks
What: Halsey Talks are an ongoing series of roundtable discussions on intriguing concepts in art. This installment will feature Kali Holloway, journalist and director of the Make It Right Project.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2pxbHou
Wednesday
Music at the Gibbes
What: The Charleston Symphony chamber music series continues with the principal string quartet performing a repertoire inspired by works on view, including Gershwin selections from "Porgy and Bess."
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org