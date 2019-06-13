Today
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. June 13
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Wood Workshop
What: In the workshop, participants will customize their AR wood project with a choice of designer paints and stain colors. Twenty percent of all registrations will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 13
Where: AR Workshop Mount Pleasant, 280 W. Coleman Blvd.
Price: $49.50- $69.50
More Info: 843-501-0776, bit.ly/2Wsfhe4
Drawing Class
What: This class will explore ways to spark interest in and develop good habits for drawing to continue the artistic journey.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 13
Where: Reforge Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-900-6253, bit.ly/2I4a88g
‘Capturing #MySouth’
What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.
When: Open daily except Sundays
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk
Friday
Sewing with Sue
What: Instructor Sue Runnerstrom will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 14
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Curator Talk
What: Martha Zierden, curator of historical archaeology, will discuss the recently revised museum's exhibit on brickmaking to focus on those enslaved laborers and craftspeople who produced the bricks.
When: 10:30-11 a.m. June 14
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free with admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2wCtmeM
Artist Talks
What: Responding to the Gibbes Museum of Art’s exhibition "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem,” local artists will share their creative processes, and participants will create their own artworks in a workshop following. This talk will feature Charles Williams, a contemporary visual artist from Georgetown.
When: 3-5 p.m. June 14
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2KyTWgZ
Saturday
Macrame Workshop
What: Attendees will learn the fundamentals of macrame knots from Marie Frier, learn about herbaria, and pick out a plant from specialty plant shop Plant Babe. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m.-noon June 15
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35 for members; $50 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2EquExJ
Knitting Workshop
What: A founding member of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild will teach how to read knitting patterns.
When: 1-3 p.m. June 15
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 859-426-0110, bit.ly/2I4XbuQ
Monday
Art Talk
What: The Goose Creek Cultural Arts Commission has launched a new arts initiative including monthly discussions with artists from around the Lowcountry. This talk will feature Renee Bruce, landscape artist and owner of Art Central Gallery in Summerville.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 17
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-767-3300, bit.ly/2IuTcXl
Tuesday
Rose Painting
What: Julia Deckman will facilitate a class where attendees will create a painting of a rose.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 18
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $70-$85
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2ItDg7X
Artist Talk
What: Responding to the Gibbes Museum of Art’s exhibition "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem,” local artists will share their creative processes, and participants will create their own artworks in a workshop following. This talk will feature Charleston’s poet laureate Marcus Amaker.
When: 6:30 p.m. June 18
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2I63tuo
Intro to 3D Modeling
What: This meetup event is a place for engineers, designers, entrepreneurs and rookies who are passionate or interested in learning more about computer aided design (CAD).
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 18
Where: Reforge Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-900- 6253, bit.ly/2XwNZo9
Wednesday
Photography Workshop
What: Fashion photographer Chris Cavanaugh will lead a workshop including an introduction to studio flash, live model demonstrations and a round table discussion.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 19
Where: Black Bear Studios, 1856 Belgrade Ave., Charleston
Price: $80
More Info: 800-520-1851, bit.ly/2Wn07Xv