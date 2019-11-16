Today
North Charleston City Gallery
What: Members of the Summerville Artist Guild will present works in a variety of mediums as part of their 43rd Annual Judged Show, Dreams and Meditations.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 29
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2W7dHQA
Indigo Dye Class
What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, the history of indigo, and a more comprehensive account will be shared by Dr. Nic Butler.
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 1858 S. Grimball Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-6679, bit.ly/2qnVz9k
Friday
Opening Reception
What: Art Mecca of Charleston will hold a reception for its new exhibit “Picturesque Surroundings: Reimagining the Abstract,” featuring works from artists Amanda Davis, Barbara Greaux and Kat Cumberledge.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/34WWT1G
Saturday
Thanksgiving Art Workshop
What: This month’s workshop will be Thanksgiving-themed. Pre-registration is required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 23
Where: Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-402-4571, bit.ly/2KuOpad
Sunday
Bird Photography
What: Photography Day at the Center for Birds of Prey is an opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to photograph 15 different species of birds of prey.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $9.60-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, bit.ly/37d3uHi