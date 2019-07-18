Today
‘Feathered’
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered.”
When: Daily through July 31
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. July 18
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
New Exhibit
What: The "Many Long Walks" exhibit features works from landscape painters Megan Aline and Brett Sheifflee
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through July
Where: Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-8052, robertlangestudios.com
Crafting Under the Stars
What: The Dorchester County Library’s Bookmobile will have an easy make-and-take craft at Hutchinson Square.
When: 5:30 p.m. July 18
Where: Hutchinson Square, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3981
Friday
Sewing with Sue
What: Instructor Sue Runnerstrom will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 19
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Opening Reception
What: The Art Mecca will host a reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibit “Vacation Collection,” featuring work from artists Nicki Peeples, Marie Carladous, Erika Allen and Cara O’Leary and inspired by the summer vacation season and each within a different medium.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 19
Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/2XAeCrx
Photo Walk
What: This walking photography workshop will start at the Pineapple Fountain at Waterfront Park and continue to Rainbow Row and surrounding areas, presented by Chucktown Art.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 19
Where: Waterfront Park, 1 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-476-1376, bit.ly/2JA7MgO
Saturday
Illustration Workshop
What: Artist and designer Daniel Velasco will lead a fashion illustration watercolor workshop inspired by The Charleston Museum's new exhibit, “War on Fashion.”
When: 10 a.m. July 20
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2WrDqpv
Artist Talk
What: Concept Rxch will share his creative process and respond to artwork featured within the "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem" exhibition at the Gibbes Museum of Art. A hands-on workshop will follow the artist's talk.
When: 2 p.m. July 20
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2JyWWI6
Monday
Pop-Up Gallery
What: Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club, in partnership with local online gallery Straight to Art, hosts a weekly pop-up summer showcase series, "Straight to Art by the Sea," with local artists, featuring new exhibitions and themes, with light bites and libations. These events are open to Kiawah residents and guests by appointment.
When: 4-6 p.m. Mondays
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-867-7100, bit.ly/2XOlnGo
Tuesday
Sit and Sew
What: Elizabeth Fortin will lead an evening workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 23
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Wednesday
'Art of Jazz'
What: In partnership with Charleston Jazz, the Gibbes presents the next event in the "Art of Jazz" summer music series, featuring the Lee Barbour Trio with original compositions inspired by works on exhibit at the museum. Specialty cocktails crafted by 5Church.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 24
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2LV23F8