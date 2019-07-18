asiahmae 1.jpg (copy)

Concept Rxch was AsiahMae's art crush before they had ever met. Concept Rxch will share his creative process and respond to artwork featured within the "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem" exhibition at the Gibbes Museum of Art.

 New Moon Visuals/Provided

Today

‘Feathered’

What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered.” 

When: Daily through July 31

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI

Sweetgrass Baskets 

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. July 18

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

New Exhibit   

What: The "Many Long Walks" exhibit features works from landscape painters Megan Aline and Brett Sheifflee

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through July

Where: Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-8052, robertlangestudios.com

Crafting Under the Stars

What: The Dorchester County Library’s Bookmobile will have an easy make-and-take craft at Hutchinson Square.

When: 5:30 p.m. July 18

Where: Hutchinson Square, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3981

Friday

Sewing with Sue 

What: Instructor Sue Runnerstrom will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 19

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $5

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Opening Reception   

What: The Art Mecca will host a reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibit “Vacation Collection,” featuring work from artists Nicki Peeples, Marie Carladous, Erika Allen and Cara O’Leary and inspired by the summer vacation season and each within a different medium.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 19

Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-0603, bit.ly/2XAeCrx

Photo Walk   

What: This walking photography workshop will start at the Pineapple Fountain at Waterfront Park and continue to Rainbow Row and surrounding areas, presented by Chucktown Art.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 19

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-476-1376, bit.ly/2JA7MgO

Saturday

Illustration Workshop   

What: Artist and designer Daniel Velasco will lead a fashion illustration watercolor workshop inspired by The Charleston Museum's new exhibit, “War on Fashion.”

When: 10 a.m. July 20

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$65

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2WrDqpv

Artist Talk    

What: Concept Rxch will share his creative process and respond to artwork featured within the "Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem" exhibition at the Gibbes Museum of Art. A hands-on workshop will follow the artist's talk.

When: 2 p.m. July 20

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2JyWWI6

Monday 

Pop-Up Gallery 

What: Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club, in partnership with local online gallery Straight to Art, hosts a weekly pop-up summer showcase series, "Straight to Art by the Sea," with local artists, featuring new exhibitions and themes, with light bites and libations. These events are open to Kiawah residents and guests by appointment.

When: 4-6 p.m. Mondays

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island 

More Info: 843-867-7100, bit.ly/2XOlnGo

Tuesday

Sit and Sew 

What: Elizabeth Fortin will lead an evening workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 23

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $5

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Wednesday 

'Art of Jazz'

What: In partnership with Charleston Jazz, the Gibbes presents the next event in the "Art of Jazz" summer music series, featuring the Lee Barbour Trio with original compositions inspired by works on exhibit at the museum. Specialty cocktails crafted by 5Church.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 24

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2LV23F8

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.