Today
Paint Demo
What: Weekly live painting demo and chat with varying local artists, including Madeline Dukes, Mary Hoffman, Richard Oversmith and more.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Hagan Fine Art Gallery & Studio, 177 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-754-0494, haganfineart.com
Summer Show
What: Trager Contemporary will feature the works of Richard Feaster, Charles Heppner and Samantha Reuter for its 2018 Summer Group Show.
When: Through Aug. 26
Where: Trager Contemporary, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-882-5464, tragercontemporary.com
Friday
Walk & Opening
What: The Mary Martin Gallery will present the paintings of Susan Pepe in her exhibition "Reflection: The Return of Light," a visual representation of perspective and choice.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Mary Martin Gallery, 103 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-0303, marymartinart.com
Exhibit Reception
What: Opening reception for Bonnie Anderson and her exhibit “A Journey of Life.” The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com
Saturday
Sketching Tour
What: Join visiting artist Alex Waggoner for a walking tour of downtown Charleston to sketch the architectural elements of the museum and surrounding neighborhoods. This is the first session of a two-part workshop.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 4, Aug. 11
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100-$120
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Gypsy Melange
What: Artist demonstration and show by contemporary painter Briahna Wenke. The event will feature a champagne sabering at 5 p.m., a chance to watch the artist paint, a wine tasting and live entertainment from Emily Curtis.
When: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Grand Bohemian Hotel, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-5711, grandbohemiangallery.com
Sunday
Figure Drawing
What: Work from a nude model in a variety of artistic mediums with instructors Megan Collier-Bansil and Mia Loia to help facilitate if needed. Artists will be provided with easels, chairs and drawing boards.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sundays
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-722, 0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Tuesday
Flower Arranging
What: “Summer Blooms” flower arranging workshop with instructor Lauren Maggio of Alice’s Table to learn tips and tricks for successful flower arranging and to curate a vase of blooms to take home.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Cannonborough Collective, 185 Sts Philip St., Ste. A, downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-872-5252, cannonboroughcollective.com
IPhone Photography
What: Two-hour workshop covering the basics of photography theory, iPhone camera settings, tips and tricks, and some light editing with editing applications, followed by a hands-on practice and Q&A. The event will feature light refreshments.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: West Elm, 484 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: natalieallgyer@gmail.com, bit.ly/2NQTTeJ