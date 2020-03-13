Visual Arts Calendar

Today
‘Miss Mary Mack’
What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack." An opening reception will take place March 2 from 6-7 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA
North Charleston City Gallery
What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
Open Studios
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s 44 resident artists will open up their studios for an opportunity to glimpse behind the curtain of their creative practice. The event will have food trucks, outside vendors and live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 19
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: FREE
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2xv6HEM
Paint & Sip Class
What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a Hawaiian sunset in this no-experience-needed painting class.
When: 2-5 p.m. March 19
Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $35-$50
More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/2Qac4zM
Friday
Art Exhibition
What: Circular Congregational Church will present Richard Hagerty’s14-panel “Via Crucis: The Way of the Cross” series.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until May 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/32AUERH
Saturday
Smartphone Pictures
What: Photographer and tour guide Joyce Weir will lead a workshop on smartphone photography.
When: 2-5 p.m. March 21
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TNG8TW
Monday
'Art at the Sea'
What: In partnership with the Straight to Art online gallery, the Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host a holiday edition pop-up gallery of "Straight to Art at the Sea," featuring pieces from Lowcountry artists, who will be available to discuss their inspiration and approach.
When: 5-7 p.m. March 23
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-867-7100, bit.ly/3cVdFTz
Wednesday
Coastal Communities Resilience
What: This interactive evening merging art, culture, and science will include a tour of the Gibbes led by members of the Gullah-Geechee community, a talk and workshop on natural fiber tapestries, and finally a discussion of the environmental and cultural challenges climate change is bringing to coastal communities.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 25
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free with registration
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33glLlg