Visual Arts Calendar

An enormous sweetgrass basket by local artist Mary Jackson on display at the Gibbes Museum of Art. It's the biggest she's ever made. She titled it "Never Again" because Jackson never wants to make another this size again. The Gibbes acquired the work in 2017. Adam Parker/Staff

Today

‘Miss Mary Mack’

What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack." An opening reception will take place March 2 from 6-7 p.m.

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA

North Charleston City Gallery

What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS

Open Studios

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s 44 resident artists will open up their studios for an opportunity to glimpse behind the curtain of their creative practice. The event will have food trucks, outside vendors and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. March 19

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: FREE

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2xv6HEM

Paint & Sip Class

What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a Hawaiian sunset in this no-experience-needed painting class.

When: 2-5 p.m. March 19

Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $35-$50

More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/2Qac4zM

Friday

Art Exhibition

What: Circular Congregational Church will present Richard Hagerty’s14-panel “Via Crucis: The Way of the Cross” series.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until May 13

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/32AUERH

Saturday

Smartphone Pictures

What: Photographer and tour guide Joyce Weir will lead a workshop on smartphone photography.

When: 2-5 p.m. March 21

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TNG8TW

Monday

'Art at the Sea'

What: In partnership with the Straight to Art online gallery, the Timbers Kiawah Clubhouse will host a holiday edition pop-up gallery of "Straight to Art at the Sea," featuring pieces from Lowcountry artists, who will be available to discuss their inspiration and approach.

When: 5-7 p.m. March 23

Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-867-7100, bit.ly/3cVdFTz

Wednesday

Coastal Communities Resilience

What: This interactive evening merging art, culture, and science will include a tour of the Gibbes led by members of the Gullah-Geechee community, a talk and workshop on natural fiber tapestries, and finally a discussion of the environmental and cultural challenges climate change is bringing to coastal communities.

When: 5-8 p.m. March 25

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free with registration

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/33glLlg

