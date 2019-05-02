Thursday
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 2
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Youth Art Exhibition
What: Public, private and home-school students in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties will display two-dimensional artwork in a variety of subjects and media.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2-4; Noon-6 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com
Art Competition
What: Artists will display fine craft objects in the media of clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood, and three-dimensional mixed media in this 18th annual juried South Carolina Palmetto Hands Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2-3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IwdiTM
Art Exhibition
What: Fine art and photography pieces by Lowcountry will be on display during the North Charleston Arts Fest Judged Fine Art & Photography Exhibition.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2-4; Noon-6 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GxOwAs
Art Initiative
What: The NV Realty Group will host an art reception and exhibit for two local artists to benefit the Charleston Artist Guild.
When: 5-7 p.m. May 2
Where: NV Realty Group, 91 Broad St., Suite A, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-352-9088, bit.ly/2vkxi32
Reception
What: This free public reception will showcase the 13th annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 2
Where: North Charleston City Hall, Second Floor, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2URftYH
City Hall Reception
What: The North Charleston City Hall will host a reception for the concurrent exhibitions on display.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 2
Where: North Charleston City Hall, Second and Third Floors, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ZqFcWt
Gibbes on the Street
What: The Gibbes Museum of Art will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Street Party with food from more than 30 local restaurants, an open bar, live music and signature cocktails.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. May 2
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2PqZZ7y
Friday
Wearable Art Workshop
What: As a component of the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest, fiber artist Patricia A. Montgomery will teach traditional African American quilting design and construction techniques to create a circular quilted vest illustrating personal stories in this three-day workshop.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 3-5
Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston
Price: $12-$150
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2DBot9w
Opening Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host an opening reception for “This ‘n That,” an exhibit of original oil paintings and watercolors from Kenneth Hanger on display through May 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 3
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Landscapes
What: This exhibit of street scenes of Charleston and landscapes from around the region features new work by Charleston artists West Fraser and Julyan Davis.
When: 5 p.m. May 3
Where: Helena Fox Fine Art, 106 A Church St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-0073, helenafoxfineart.com/exhibitions
‘Sense of Place’
What: Hagan Fine Art will host an opening reception for their exhibition of oil landscapes by Larry Horowitz.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 3
Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/2Pr82RP
Paintings & Poetry
What: Dog and Horse Fine Art in Charleston will host a reception for Joseph "P-Nut" Johnson’s exhibition “Spreading Lowcountry Love” that bridges poetry and painting and will be on display through July 13.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 3
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art and Portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston,
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2Prbzj4
Arty Block Party
What: The North Charleston Arts Fest will host an outdoor event combining an art market and street dance.
When: 5-9 p.m. May 3
Where: Olde Village area, East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2vkF8d5
Art Walk Reception
What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will host a reception for the newest artworks from Houston Llew, as well as the launch of its Grand Bohemian Gallery Charleston Spiritile.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 3
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2GHGHqw
Saturday
Polymer Clay
What: As a component of the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest, artist, author and arts educator Debbie Jackson will teach participants to use a variety of metallic media to transform the surface of polymer clay in this two-day workshop for all skill levels.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5
Where: Montague Conference Room, Second Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston
Price: $12-$150
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2L8mUWE
Artist Demo
What: Charleston artist Morowa Mosai will paint, and attendees can enjoy wine and live music on the Grand Bohemian Gallery patio.
When: 4-7 p.m. May 4
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2PBmo2k
Sunday
Exhibition Encore
What: This new event is a day-long closing celebration for the North Charleston Arts Fest’s visual art competitions and exhibitions.
When: Noon-6 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GOaP4P
High School Art Reception
What: This reception is for the finale of the High School Senior’s Art Exhibit.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2ZHLzoy
Tuesday
Modern Masters
What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. May 7
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston
Price: $60 per month
More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2YMBKox