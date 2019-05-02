pc-050418-fe-gibbes-010 (copy)

The 10th Gibbes annual street party will be May 2 at the museum, 135 Meeting St. 

 file/Edward Brantley/ Special to The Post and Courier

Thursday

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 2

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Youth Art Exhibition

What: Public, private and home-school students in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties will display two-dimensional artwork in a variety of subjects and media.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2-4; Noon-6 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com

Art Competition

What: Artists will display fine craft objects in the media of clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood, and three-dimensional mixed media in this 18th annual juried South Carolina Palmetto Hands Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2-3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2IwdiTM

Art Exhibition

What: Fine art and photography pieces by Lowcountry will be on display during the North Charleston Arts Fest Judged Fine Art & Photography Exhibition.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 2-4; Noon-6 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GxOwAs

Art Initiative

What: The NV Realty Group will host an art reception and exhibit for two local artists to benefit the Charleston Artist Guild.

When: 5-7 p.m. May 2

Where: NV Realty Group, 91 Broad St., Suite A, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-352-9088, bit.ly/2vkxi32

Reception

What: This free public reception will showcase the 13th annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 2

Where: North Charleston City Hall, Second Floor, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2URftYH

City Hall Reception

What: The North Charleston City Hall will host a reception for the concurrent exhibitions on display.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 2

Where: North Charleston City Hall, Second and Third Floors, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ZqFcWt

Gibbes on the Street

What: The Gibbes Museum of Art will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Street Party with food from more than 30 local restaurants, an open bar, live music and signature cocktails.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. May 2

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150 for members; $175 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2PqZZ7y

Friday

Wearable Art Workshop

What: As a component of the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest, fiber artist Patricia A. Montgomery will teach traditional African American quilting design and construction techniques to create a circular quilted vest illustrating personal stories in this three-day workshop.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 3-5

Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston

Price: $12-$150

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2DBot9w

Opening Reception

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host an opening reception for “This ‘n That,” an exhibit of original oil paintings and watercolors from Kenneth Hanger on display through May 31.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 3

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 E. Bay St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com

Landscapes 

What: This exhibit of street scenes of Charleston and landscapes from around the region features new work by Charleston artists West Fraser and Julyan Davis.

When: 5 p.m. May 3

Where: Helena Fox Fine Art, 106 A Church St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-0073, helenafoxfineart.com/exhibitions

‘Sense of Place’

What: Hagan Fine Art will host an opening reception for their exhibition of oil landscapes by Larry Horowitz.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 3

Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/2Pr82RP

Paintings & Poetry

What: Dog and Horse Fine Art in Charleston will host a reception for Joseph "P-Nut" Johnson’s exhibition “Spreading Lowcountry Love” that bridges poetry and painting and will be on display through July 13.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 3

Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art and Portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston,

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2Prbzj4

Arty Block Party

What: The North Charleston Arts Fest will host an outdoor event combining an art market and street dance.

When: 5-9 p.m. May 3

Where: Olde Village area, East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2vkF8d5

Art Walk Reception

What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will host a reception for the newest artworks from Houston Llew, as well as the launch of its Grand Bohemian Gallery Charleston Spiritile.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 3

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2GHGHqw

Saturday

Polymer Clay

What: As a component of the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest, artist, author and arts educator Debbie Jackson will teach participants to use a variety of metallic media to transform the surface of polymer clay in this two-day workshop for all skill levels.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4-5

Where: Montague Conference Room, Second Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston

Price: $12-$150

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2L8mUWE

 Artist Demo

What: Charleston artist Morowa Mosai will paint, and attendees can enjoy wine and live music on the Grand Bohemian Gallery patio.

When: 4-7 p.m. May 4

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2PBmo2k

Sunday

Exhibition Encore

What: This new event is a day-long closing celebration for the North Charleston Arts Fest’s visual art competitions and exhibitions.

When: Noon-6 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2GOaP4P

High School Art Reception

What: This reception is for the finale of the High School Senior’s Art Exhibit.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2ZHLzoy

Tuesday

Modern Masters

What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. May 7

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive, Charleston

Price: $60 per month

More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2YMBKox

