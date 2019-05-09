Today
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 9
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
‘Black Gold’
What: The 13th annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition features works in fiber created by African-American artists from throughout the United States. The theme was inspired by the song “Black Gold” by Esperanza Spalding.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through June 21
Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, culturalarts@northcharleston.org
‘The Culture: Part 2’
What: Quintin Chaplin’s exhibit is a continuation of a collection of acrylic and watercolor paintings presented at the North Charleston City Gallery. The series highlights themes and issues of modern society.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21
Where: North Charleston City Hall, Second Floor, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, http://bit.ly/2IKDclM
Jewelry Show
What: Charleston artist Shelly Lynch combines handmade chains, vintage findings and hand-cut gemstones in each piece. The event will also feature wine and live music on the Grand Bohemian Gallery patio.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 9
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2PE3zeJ
Redux Open Studios
What: Redux Open Studios is a free event where attendees can check out the space and talk with artists to learn more about the studio.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 9
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2URNDqn
Friday
Mother’s Day Blooms
What: Learn how to create a spring floral arrangement while enjoying a cocktail or glass of wine.
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 10
Where: Josephine Wine Bar, 64 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-974-4105, bit.ly/2LiOCQN
Linwood Opening
What: Opening night cocktail party for modern abstract artist Linwood and his debut of 15 original pieces, which "underscore (his) mastery of mixed media." RSVP requested.
When: 5-8 p.m. May 10
Where: Mitchell Hill Gallery, 438 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-564-0034, mitchellhillinc.com
Saturday
Spring Street Market
What: This outdoor market includes local artisans, vintage items, fresh flowers and art installations every second Saturday.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11
Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2uIK1Mq
‘Connecting the Dots’
What: Susan Gabriel will present her show, "Connecting the Dots. THIS World IS Round," a concert gallery exhibit and original musical combination, considered a "multisensory experience."
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 11 (Art Mecca); 2-4 p.m. May 12 (Barnes & Noble)
Where: Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston; Barnes and Noble at Northwoods Mall, 7620 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: suzemuze.studio
Tuesday
Modern Masters
What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. May 14
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive
Price: $60 per month
More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2YMBKox
Wednesday
'Prop Master' Revisited
What: For "'Prop Master' Revisited: Race, Response and Representation," artists, educators and curators will convene to discuss the art installation's impact 10 years after its initial exhibition and will discuss how art venues, museum collections and programs play a role in social justice.
When: 6-7 p.m. May 15
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 members; $15 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org