"Black Gold" fiber art exhibit

The 13th annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition at North Charleston City Hall features works in fiber created by African-American artists.

Today

Sweetgrass Baskets 

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 9

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

‘Black Gold’

What: The 13th annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition features works in fiber created by African-American artists from throughout the United States. The theme was inspired by the song “Black Gold” by Esperanza Spalding.

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through June 21

Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, culturalarts@northcharleston.org

‘The Culture: Part 2’

What: Quintin Chaplin’s exhibit is a continuation of a collection of acrylic and watercolor paintings presented at the North Charleston City Gallery. The series highlights themes and issues of modern society.

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 21

Where: North Charleston City Hall, Second Floor, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, http://bit.ly/2IKDclM

Jewelry Show

What: Charleston artist Shelly Lynch combines handmade chains, vintage findings and hand-cut gemstones in each piece. The event will also feature wine and live music on the Grand Bohemian Gallery patio.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 9

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2PE3zeJ

Redux Open Studios

What: Redux Open Studios is a free event where attendees can check out the space and talk with artists to learn more about the studio.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 9

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2URNDqn

Friday

Mother’s Day Blooms

What: Learn how to create a spring floral arrangement while enjoying a cocktail or glass of wine.

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 10

Where: Josephine Wine Bar, 64 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-974-4105, bit.ly/2LiOCQN

Linwood Opening

What: Opening night cocktail party for modern abstract artist Linwood and his debut of 15 original pieces, which "underscore (his) mastery of mixed media." RSVP requested.

When: 5-8 p.m. May 10

Where: Mitchell Hill Gallery, 438 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-564-0034, mitchellhillinc.com

Saturday

Spring Street Market

What: This outdoor market includes local artisans, vintage items, fresh flowers and art installations every second Saturday.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11

Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2uIK1Mq

‘Connecting the Dots’  

What: Susan Gabriel will present her show, "Connecting the Dots. THIS World IS Round," a concert gallery exhibit and original musical combination, considered a "multisensory experience."

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 11 (Art Mecca); 2-4 p.m. May 12 (Barnes & Noble)

Where: Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston; Barnes and Noble at Northwoods Mall, 7620 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: suzemuze.studio

Tuesday

Modern Masters

What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. May 14

Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive

Price: $60 per month

More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2YMBKox

Wednesday

'Prop Master' Revisited

What: For "'Prop Master' Revisited: Race, Response and Representation," artists, educators and curators will convene to discuss the art installation's impact 10 years after its initial exhibition and will discuss how art venues, museum collections and programs play a role in social justice. 

When: 6-7 p.m. May 15

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 members; $15 nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

