Today

Candlemaking

What: Candlemaking workshop where participants can make their own scent and take home their creations. The event will also feature light drinks and appetizers.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Styled Well, Citadel Mall, 2070 Same Rittenberg Blvd., Ste. 292, charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 854-202-4018, bit.ly/2MTJnXu

Friday

Closing Exhibit

What: Last day to catch Lisa Willits’ exhibition exploring cumulus clouds in the coastal atmosphere, “Chasing Clouds.”

When: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Lowcountry Artists Gallery, 148 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9295, lowcountryartists.com

Celebration of Water

What: “FLOW,” a collaborative show devoted to water in all its forms will be on show for one night only.

When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Wells Gallery, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah

Price: Free

More Info: 843-576-1290, wellsgallery.com

Saturday Sept. 1

Fine Arts Exhibit

What: Twenty-eighth annual Old Santee Canal Park Fine Arts Exhibition showcasing artists from around the state who will compete for several prizes in watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, drawing and mixed media.

When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1-9

Where: Interpretive Center, Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Drive, Moncks Corner

Price: $3 park admission

More Info: 843-899-5200, Berkartguild.org

Vulture Lecture

What: The Center for Birds of Prey will present a vulture lecture and artifacts discussion follow by a tour of the “The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon” exhibit led by Halsey staff.

When: 2-3 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu

Gypsy Melange

What: Monthly visual art demonstration by local artist Bri Wenke. The event also features wine tastings and live music by Mike Huhn.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Autograph Collection, Grand Bohemian Hotel, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-5711, kesslercollection.com/bohemian-charleston

Tuesday

Dual Exhibit

What: North Charleston City Gallery will present Dengke Chen's “Humanimal Kingdom,” an exhibition exploring the worldwide construction and changes to our landscape and a collection of illustrations as well as drawings created from the popular 1980s toy Shrinky Dinks by Valerie Powell.

When: Business hours Sept. 4-28

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5852, northcharleston.org

Wednesday

Un-Wined Watercolor

What: Monthly watercoloring class led by Mia Loia. Attendees are asked to bring their happy hour drink of choice.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org