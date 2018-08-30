Today
Candlemaking
What: Candlemaking workshop where participants can make their own scent and take home their creations. The event will also feature light drinks and appetizers.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Styled Well, Citadel Mall, 2070 Same Rittenberg Blvd., Ste. 292, charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 854-202-4018, bit.ly/2MTJnXu
Friday
Closing Exhibit
What: Last day to catch Lisa Willits’ exhibition exploring cumulus clouds in the coastal atmosphere, “Chasing Clouds.”
When: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Lowcountry Artists Gallery, 148 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9295, lowcountryartists.com
Celebration of Water
What: “FLOW,” a collaborative show devoted to water in all its forms will be on show for one night only.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Wells Gallery, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah
Price: Free
More Info: 843-576-1290, wellsgallery.com
Saturday Sept. 1
Fine Arts Exhibit
What: Twenty-eighth annual Old Santee Canal Park Fine Arts Exhibition showcasing artists from around the state who will compete for several prizes in watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, drawing and mixed media.
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 1-9
Where: Interpretive Center, Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Drive, Moncks Corner
Price: $3 park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, Berkartguild.org
Vulture Lecture
What: The Center for Birds of Prey will present a vulture lecture and artifacts discussion follow by a tour of the “The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon” exhibit led by Halsey staff.
When: 2-3 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Gypsy Melange
What: Monthly visual art demonstration by local artist Bri Wenke. The event also features wine tastings and live music by Mike Huhn.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Autograph Collection, Grand Bohemian Hotel, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-5711, kesslercollection.com/bohemian-charleston
Tuesday
Dual Exhibit
What: North Charleston City Gallery will present Dengke Chen's “Humanimal Kingdom,” an exhibition exploring the worldwide construction and changes to our landscape and a collection of illustrations as well as drawings created from the popular 1980s toy Shrinky Dinks by Valerie Powell.
When: Business hours Sept. 4-28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5852, northcharleston.org
Wednesday
Un-Wined Watercolor
What: Monthly watercoloring class led by Mia Loia. Attendees are asked to bring their happy hour drink of choice.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org