Today
Outdoor Art Exhibit
What: More than 80 of South Carolina's top artists will display their fine art in a tent-city during the 40th anniversary of Piccolo Spoleto’s Outdoor Art Exhibit through June 8.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Where: Marion Square, Calhoun and Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 404-786-1616, bit.ly/2HseDI3
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. May 30
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Jennifer Wen Ma
What: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will present a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light” through July 6.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 30
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Friday
Sewing with Sue
What: Instructor Sue Runnerstrom will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 31
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Opening Reception
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center will host a reception for its annual studio artist exhibition, this year titled “Creative Corridors.”
When: 5-8 p.m. May 31
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2QnEDss
Saturday
Jewelry Demo
What: Glass artist Amber Higgins will create Murano glass jewelry. Live music, food and beverages from the Bohemian Wine Bar will also be available.
When: 4-7 p.m. June 1
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2X1fF4D
‘Capturing #MySouth’
What: The Halsey Institute at the College of Charleston presents photographs taken by Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School students as part of an educational outreach program.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. throughout June
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2VQtnWk
Wednesday
Beginning Painting
What: This introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3