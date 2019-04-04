Today
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. April 4
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Friday
Art & House Tour
What: The 19th annual Kiawah Art & House Tour fundraiser displays unique architecture, features, views and art collections in five gated homes on the island. Proceeds benefit arts programs for the youth of Johns and Wadmalaw islands and other local art organizations.
When: 1-5 p.m. April 5
Where: 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: $55
More Info: kiawahartsetc.org/art-house-tour
Opening Reception
What: The Dare Gallery will host an opening reception for Andre Lucero’s new oil painting collection, who describes his style as "impressionistic passionate realism."
When: 5-8 p.m. April 5
Where: Dare Gallery, 31 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-5002, bit.ly/2HVDdmH
Opening Reception
What: Grand Bohemian Gallery will host an opening reception and meet-and-greet with artists Marilyn Sparks and Christine Patterson.
When: 5-8 p.m. April 5
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2usdtGw
Art Reception
What: Ella Walton Richardson Fine Art will host a reception for Jeff Jamison’s collection, "Things We Love."
When: 5-8 p.m. April 5
Where: Ella Walton Richardson Fine Art, 58 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3660, bit.ly/2CN0xj1
‘Carolina Sunsets’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host a reception for Betsy Jones McDonald’s collection of oil paintings.
When: 5-8 p.m. April 5
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2425, bit.ly/2CwHyJq
Saturday
Jewelry Workshop
What: Karen Hakim-Butt will lead a workshop where students will learn to make jewelry from metal clay.
When: 10 a.m. April 6
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road
Price: $185
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2U8mSBC
Spring Table
What: Floral designer Gretchen Cuddy will teach how to create spring table arrangements.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$85
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2CGKMKo
Slow Art Day
What: Halsey Institute staff and tour guides will lead guided in-depth conversations about a handful of the Young Contemporaries 2019 artworks for this international day of “slow looking.”
When: 2 p.m. April 6
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2TEtrYn
Monday
Watermedia
What: Anne E. McCormick will lead a one-day workshop on watercolor and gouache paints with hands-on demonstrations and lessons focused on technique, color and composition.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2I1J0qO
Tuesday
‘Art After the Internet’
What: This Halsey Talks discussion will examine how art has shifted since the internet has become a large part of daily living.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 9
Where: Halsey Institute Galleries, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2WBwvWP
Wednesday
Painting en Plein Air
What: Mary Hoffman will lead a three-day class on painting outside. The class will include instructor demonstrations followed by individual instruction throughout the day.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 10-12
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $350 for members, $400 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2tBTCnQ