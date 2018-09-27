Friday
‘Dark Place of Dreams’
What: Opening of “A Dark Place of Dreams,” an exhibition celebrating American sculptor Louise Nevelson’s impact on the next generation of acclaimed women sculptors represented by Chakaia Booker, Lauren Fensterstock and Kate Gilmore.
When: Business hours Sept. 28-Jan. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Gallery Closing
What: Spencer Art Gallery will have a celebration and final showing to commemorate its closing.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Spencer Art Gallery, 55 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-6854, spencerartgallery.com/index.htm
Saturday
Palette Knife Landscapes
What: Palette knife workshop where artists will have the chance to create a minimalist landscape instructed by painter Alisa Koch. All supplies will be included. Students should bring a roll of paper towels and a lunch.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$155
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Native American Pottery
What: Join museum archaeologist Ron Anthony as he explores Native American ceramics found in the area, pulling from the Charleston Museum’s comparative pottery collection to talk about how to identify Native American pottery types.
When: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $20-$35
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Sunday
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market on the last Sunday of each month that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
‘Flora & Flame’
What: A collaborative art show featuring local artists Meredith Steele with her prints and Colin Peterson with his pottery. Items of both mediums will be available for purchase.
When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: The Harbinger Cafe, 1107 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2xxZ2m5
Monday
‘Fishing Manners’
What: Artist reception for Robert Reed’s exhibition “Fishing Manners,” a collection of paintings dedicated to the age-old activity of fishing. The show will run through Oct. 31.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Tuesday
Oil Techniques
What: Instructor Peggy Ellis will teach “Tools and Techniques to Make Your Oil Paintings Glow,” where students can learn the importance of focal points in artwork and how to pull together a composition using complementary colors with a brush or palette knife. A list of suggested supplies is listed on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1-2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250-$300
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org