Thursday
Quilters Meeting
What: Patchwork Gals, a Mount Pleasant splinter group of Cobblestone Quilters Guild, meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 21
Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: http://bit.ly/2CoWPvZ
Watercolor Workshop
What: Students will learn easy techniques to make several original pieces from instructor Caroline Davila. All supplies and materials are included.
When: 6:30 p.m. March 21
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road
Price: $60
More Info: 843-936-6351, http://bit.ly/2Y8gsSj
Storeroom Tour
What: The Charleston Museum chief curator Grahame Long hill lead a hands-on storeroom tour of the Museum’s incredible jewelry collection. Light refreshments provided. Reservations required.
When: 5:30 p.m. March 21
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2u7H3B8
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 21
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Saturday
Decorative Painters
What: Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters meet on the fourth Saturday of each month for a business meeting followed by a painting project.
When: 9 a.m. March 23
Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-810-6016, bit.ly/2F4kwKC
Artist Workshop
What: Local artist Kit Loney will introduce attendees to a variety of art journal practices, show examples of artist journals and will demonstrate pamphlet stitch, a basic bookmaking technique.
When: 10 a.m.-noon March 23
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, http://bit.ly/NChasArtsTix, culturalarts@northcharleston.org
Art in the Barn
What: The annual Art in the Barn will bring together a group of artisans from the Charleston area, including potters, book artists, metal workers, painters and more.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 23; noon-4 p.m. March 24
Where: Ruby Ranch, 1556 Tacky Point Road, Wadmalaw Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-708-8441, bit.ly/2Uz0tdx