Today
'Carolina Sunsets'
What: Impressionist Andre Lucero’s latest oil painting collection.
When: Exhibition until April 30
Where: Dare Gallery, 31 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2454, bit.ly/2HVDdmH
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including function and origins. Each talk will feature a basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Jewelry Show
What: Kristen Baird will present her newest collection of metalwork and gemstone jewelry and will customize gifts.
When: 5-8 p.m. April 11-12
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2HUfDHF
Knitting Class
What: All-levels "super-cozy blanket" knitting class with the AR Workshop on the roof. Price includes materials and one handcrafted cocktail. Registration required.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 11
Where: The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $90
More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2uQInbS
Mosaics Lecture
What: Dr. Hazel Dodge of Trinity College, Dublin, will hold a public lecture, “Going to the Games in Glorious Technicolor: Circus Mosaics and the Realities of Roman Chariot Racing.”
When: 7 p.m. April 11
Where: Simons Center for the Arts, Room 309, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 800-433-3243, bit.ly/2KbZ8IY
Saturday
Metal Clay Workshop
What: Instructor and jewelry artist Karen Hakim-Butts will teach various methods and techniques for using fine silver metal clay. Bring bag lunch.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road
Price: $185
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2FLHtSZ
Macrame Workshop
What: Local macrame artist and maker Aliza Rose will teach the basic techniques in this workshop.
When: 6-9 p.m. April 13
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road
Price: $85
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2Viz1B4
Figure Drawing
What: An instructor will facilitate a figure drawing session for all skill levels. Register online.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sundays
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 members; $15 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2G4jOic
Tuesday
Oil Paintings
What: Peggy Ellis will lead a class on palette knife techniques for both beginners and experienced painters.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 16-17
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250 members; $300 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2YN56mO
Modern Masters
What: Study the works of famous artists in history and create artwork in the styles of these masters.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. April 16
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive
Price: $60 per month
More Info: 843-795-5678, bit.ly/2YMBKox
Double Feature
What: The Halsey Institute will present a double feature of films about artists by director Olympia Stone: "Double Take: The Art of Elizabeth King" and "The Original Richard McMahan." Stone will hold a Q&A after the screenings.
When: 7 p.m. April 16
Where: School of Sciences and Mathematics, College of Charleston, 54 St. Philip Street, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2OQZXFG