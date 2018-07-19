Thursday
Photo Exhibit
What: A photo documentary and journey examining the state of homelessness in the United States.
When: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 2-Sept. 30
Where: North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2NiwT8l
‘Family Ties’
What: The Southern gallery and Vendue Art Hotel present an exploration of the interconnectedness of a family of makers, featuring Mary Edna Fraser, Reba West Fraser and Labanna Babalon.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through July 29
Where: Gallery 26, The Vendue Art Hotel, 26 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-7970, thesouthern.gallery/family-ties
‘Life Paths’
What: A collection of new works by award-winning artist Kay Moffitt in which she “immortalizes subjects from all walks of life on canvas in equal regard.”
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through July 31
Where: Charleston Art Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., #102, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2425, bit.ly/2JixRPb
N. Chas. City Gallery
What: July Exhibits: Thomas Pickarski aims to portray the ethereal beauty of icebergs and the otherworldliness of the landscapes in which they exist through photography. Rachel Jones presents a collection of female portraits in watercolor.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; gallery staff available noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: North Charleston City Gallery at Charleston Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: 843-740-5854, culturalarts@northcharleston.org
Summer Show
What: Trager Contemporary will feature the works of Richard Feaster, Charles Heppner and Samantha Reuter for its 2018 Summer Group Show.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26
Where: Trager Contemporary, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-882-5464, bit.ly/2KY6C1B
Friday
Opening Exhibits
What: Redux’s annual summer solo exhibition will feature “residue” from artist Kate MacNeil, which “draws connections between the physical and psychological through performative action.” The “Gallery 1056: Prune, Layer, Bloom” exhibit features work by resident artist Paige Feigley.
When: 5 p.m. July 20 opening reception; exhibits run through Sept. 1
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722, 0697, reduxstudios.org/exhibitions
Sunday
Figure Drawing
What: Work from a nude model in a variety of artistic mediums. An instructor will be present to facilitate and help. Sessions are every Sunday.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 22
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 members, $15 guests per session
More Info: 843-722, 0697, bit.ly/2uqCgdA
Wednesday
Artist Booth
What: The Carnes Crossroads Farmers Market includes cooperative of 15 artists who have a booth with a myriad of artistic and unique, handcrafted items for sale.
When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Barn at Carnes, 513 Woden Place, Goose Creek
More Info: 843-514-7527, betsycrump1@gmail.com
‘The Art of Jazz’
What: The Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz will team up for their second summer music series, with original compositions inspired by works on view at the Gibbes, featuring Chantale Gagne & Friends.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 25
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2m5cjwE