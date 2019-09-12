Robert Lange Studios

In celebration of 15 years in business, Robert Lange Studios will present the “Everyone’s a Winner” exhibit, a collection of 50 works from 50 artists.

 Robert Lange Studios/Provided

Today

Fiber Arts Exhibit

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

‘Influence and Inspiration’  

What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper. Subjects range from portraits and genre scenes to large-scale religious paintings. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.

When: Open daily

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 museum admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI

‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’

What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.

When: Open daily

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 museum admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff

‘EXIT Strategy’ 

What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit last October. The opening reception postponed due to Hurricane Dorian will be rescheduled.

When: Daily through Sept. 30

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist

‘Me & My Girlfriend’

What: This is the last week for Redux’s hosting og HNin Nie’s and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn

Art Exhibitions 

What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-953-5659, hbit.ly/2ZoHk4B

Celebrating Corrie  

What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades. The opening reception has been scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

When: On exhibit through Sept. 30

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj

Concurrent Exhibits 

What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV

Redux Open Studios   

What: Redux Open Studios is a free event where attendees can check out the space and talk with artists to learn more about the studio.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2MLyc37

Friday

Waring Quilters Group

What: Activities of this group include working on individual projects, as well as making quilts for selected charities. This is a time for socializing and getting to know other quilters, and helping each other with our projects as needed.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 13

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Watercolor Workshop

What: Suitable for beginners and those that already know how to paint with watercolors. Contact the front desk for the class supply list.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Art Reception 

What: With the Art Walk rescheduled, RLS will host the opening reception for the “Everyone’s a Winner” exhibit, a collection of 50 works from 50 artists, in celebration of the studio’s 15 years in business. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-8052, robertlangestudios.com

Art Reception 

What: With the Art Walk rescheduled, Ella Richardson will host the opening reception for Mike Basher’s exhibit, “Relativity.” The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Ella W. Richardson Fine Art, 58 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-3660, ellarichardson.com

Art Reception 

What: With the Art Walk rescheduled, RLS will host the opening reception for the “Everyone’s a Winner” exhibit, a collection of 50 works from 50 artists, in celebration of the studio’s 15 years in business. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-8052, robertlangestudios.com

Briahna Wenke 

What: The Grand Bohemian has rescheduled the opening reception for the newest paintings by Briahna Wenke in the exhibit “unMasked.”

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-4130, grandbohemiangallery.com/exhibits

Jennifer McChristian 

What: The opening reception has been rescheduled for the exhibition from its newest artist Jennifer McChristian. The exhibit will be on display through September.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-901-8124, haganfineart.com

Saturday

‘Pictures on Your Smartphone’

What: “How to Take Pictures on Your Smartphone with Joyce Weir” is inspired by the current Rauschenberg exhibit and will be taught by photographer and guide Joyce Weir.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706; gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events

Fabric Collage

What: Fabric Collage/Fabric Painting is the first of two classes and fabric scraps and simple tools will be used to create a whimsical or realistic collage that may be finished and displayed in several ways. No sewing, drawing or painting experience needed.

When: 12:45-4:45 p.m. Sept. 14 and Oct. 19

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $40

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Wednesday

Ancient Roman Art

What: “Augustus to Justinian: AD 100-AD 550” is a 10-week lecture series on ancient culture and art, beginning in Rome with the reign of Augustus up through the Roman Empire and the rule of Justinius and into the classical west. Instructor is art historian, archaeologist and collector Dr. Steve Gavel.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays Sept. 18-Nov. 20

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $200 members; $250 nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.