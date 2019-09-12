Today
Fiber Arts Exhibit
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
‘Influence and Inspiration’
What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper. Subjects range from portraits and genre scenes to large-scale religious paintings. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.
When: Open daily
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI
‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5, 2020.
When: Open daily
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
‘EXIT Strategy’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present Karyn Healey’s exhibit “EXIT Strategy,” featuring original works and older selections in this retrospective of her five years in the CAG Gallery before her exit last October. The opening reception postponed due to Hurricane Dorian will be rescheduled.
When: Daily through Sept. 30
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com/featured-artist
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: This is the last week for Redux’s hosting og HNin Nie’s and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend.”
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn
Art Exhibitions
What: The Halsey Institute will exhibit “Over There and Here is Me and Me” by Katrina Andry and “Linked” by Colin Quashie. Both artists’ work explores the negative effects of stereotypes on the lives of Black people.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 7
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5659, hbit.ly/2ZoHk4B
Celebrating Corrie
What: Paintings by Corrie McCallum from her estate shown to celebrate her talent and contributions to the Charleston art scene over decades. The opening reception has been scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
When: On exhibit through Sept. 30
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843 722 9868, bit.ly/2ZnIqxj
Concurrent Exhibits
What: The city of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs presents two exhibits, “Without Regard to Sex, Race, or Color” by Andrew Feiler and “HBCUs: Creating Power Through Education” by Synthia Saint James. The two distinct shows examine race, privilege, and the power of education through photography and giclees on canvas.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 6
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2Ziz0TV
Redux Open Studios
What: Redux Open Studios is a free event where attendees can check out the space and talk with artists to learn more about the studio.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2MLyc37
Friday
Waring Quilters Group
What: Activities of this group include working on individual projects, as well as making quilts for selected charities. This is a time for socializing and getting to know other quilters, and helping each other with our projects as needed.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 13
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Watercolor Workshop
What: Suitable for beginners and those that already know how to paint with watercolors. Contact the front desk for the class supply list.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Art Reception
What: With the Art Walk rescheduled, RLS will host the opening reception for the “Everyone’s a Winner” exhibit, a collection of 50 works from 50 artists, in celebration of the studio’s 15 years in business. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Robert Lange Studios, 2 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-8052, robertlangestudios.com
Art Reception
What: With the Art Walk rescheduled, Ella Richardson will host the opening reception for Mike Basher’s exhibit, “Relativity.” The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Ella W. Richardson Fine Art, 58 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3660, ellarichardson.com
Briahna Wenke
What: The Grand Bohemian has rescheduled the opening reception for the newest paintings by Briahna Wenke in the exhibit “unMasked.”
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-4130, grandbohemiangallery.com/exhibits
Jennifer McChristian
What: The opening reception has been rescheduled for the exhibition from its newest artist Jennifer McChristian. The exhibit will be on display through September.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-901-8124, haganfineart.com
Saturday
‘Pictures on Your Smartphone’
What: “How to Take Pictures on Your Smartphone with Joyce Weir” is inspired by the current Rauschenberg exhibit and will be taught by photographer and guide Joyce Weir.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706; gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Fabric Collage
What: Fabric Collage/Fabric Painting is the first of two classes and fabric scraps and simple tools will be used to create a whimsical or realistic collage that may be finished and displayed in several ways. No sewing, drawing or painting experience needed.
When: 12:45-4:45 p.m. Sept. 14 and Oct. 19
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $40
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Wednesday
Ancient Roman Art
What: “Augustus to Justinian: AD 100-AD 550” is a 10-week lecture series on ancient culture and art, beginning in Rome with the reign of Augustus up through the Roman Empire and the rule of Justinius and into the classical west. Instructor is art historian, archaeologist and collector Dr. Steve Gavel.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays Sept. 18-Nov. 20
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $200 members; $250 nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events