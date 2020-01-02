Today
N. Charleston Gallery
What: The city of North Charleston’s 2019-20 artist-in-residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed-media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 5, 2020
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
'Dog's Point of View'
What: “From a Dog’s Point of View: Peculiar People” is an exhibition that explores the curious nature with which pets observe people.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 11
Where: Dog and Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2QZGi9B
'Resilient'
What: Dontré Major’s solo exhibition, “Black America: Resilient,” takes a look at Black/African Americans in the U.S. during different periods throughout time.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 25
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
‘Influence’
What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper. Subjects range from portraits and genre scenes to large-scale religious paintings. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5.
When: Open daily
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI
Jewelry Exhibition
What: Local jewelers Kaypea Jewelry, Mad Made Metals, Olivia Ruxton Jewelry and Surcee Jewelry will display their work and the tools and processes required in the opening of this modern jewelry exhibition.
When: Exhibition runs through Jan. 25
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Curator-led Tour
What: Gibbes Museum Director of Curatorial Affairs, Sara Arnold, will lead a tour of the museum’s permanent collection.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; Included in $6-$12 admission for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2QeDvre
Friday
Art Walk
What: Martin Gallery will hold its First Friday Art Walk.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Martin Gallery, 18 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-7378, martingallerycharleston.com
Monday
‘SUN + LIGHT’
What: This show features a collection of works by contemporary South Carolina artist Charles Williams from his series “Everyone Loves the Sunshine,” which juxtaposes Williams’ own personal encounters, past and present, with the Civil Rights movement.
When: Monday-Saturday through Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2o1Cdpx
'Lover’s Eyes'
What: Tabitha Vevers explores themes of power, pain, love and liberation in this series inspired by traditional eye miniatures, a genre of portrait jewelry that became the height of fashion in the Georgian era.
When: Monday-Saturday through Feb. 2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$15
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2oBqyxG
Beginner Drawing
What: This five-week Drawing for the Absolute Beginner class focuses on basic shapes and simple objects and making those shapes and objects appear three dimensional.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Charleston
Price: $180
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2PZ3FiS
Beginning Acrylic
What: Students will learn how to paint using acrylic in this this five-week painting techniques class. Students learn and apply color theory, placement, design, and perspective as they create original art work and build their skills as painters.
When: 6-8 p.m. Mondays or 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $250
More Info: 843-936-6351, creativeartsofmp.com
Wednesday
Painting the Ocean
What: Learn to create your own ocean painting in this six-week oil painting class conducted at a relaxed pace using traditional brushes, palette knife and other tools.
When: 6:15-8:15 p.m.
Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $300
More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/39jP2OQ
Screen Printing
What: Todd Anderson will lead a four-week introductory class on screen printing.
When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 29
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $400 for members; $480 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722–0697, reduxstudios.org/event-calendar