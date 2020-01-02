Robert Rauschenberg at Gibbes Museum of Art

Artist Robert Rauschenberg's "Charleston, South Carolina, 1981" captures the bicycle on the sign of Robinson's Bicycle and Toy Shop. 

 Robert Rauschenberg Foundation/provided

Today

N. Charleston Gallery

What: The city of North Charleston’s 2019-20 artist-in-residence Katherine Hester will present a series of mixed-media paintings of the ocean in her exhibit “Ebb and Flow.” Also, photographer Jenion Tyson of North Charleston will present “A Bug’s Eye View: Macro Photography in the Garden.”

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through January 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS

‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’

What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.

When: On exhibit through Jan. 5, 2020

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$15

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff

'Dog's Point of View'

What: “From a Dog’s Point of View: Peculiar People” is an exhibition that explores the curious nature with which pets observe people.

When: On exhibit through Jan. 11

Where: Dog and Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2QZGi9B

'Resilient'

What: Dontré Major’s solo exhibition, “Black America: Resilient,” takes a look at Black/African Americans in the U.S. during different periods throughout time.

When: On exhibit through Jan. 25

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

‘Influence’

What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper. Subjects range from portraits and genre scenes to large-scale religious paintings. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5.

When: Open daily

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 museum admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI

Jewelry Exhibition

What: Local jewelers Kaypea Jewelry, Mad Made Metals, Olivia Ruxton Jewelry and Surcee Jewelry will display their work and the tools and processes required in the opening of this modern jewelry exhibition.

When: Exhibition runs through Jan. 25

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Curator-led Tour

What: Gibbes Museum Director of Curatorial Affairs, Sara Arnold, will lead a tour of the museum’s permanent collection.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 2

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members; Included in $6-$12 admission for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2QeDvre

Friday

Art Walk

What: Martin Gallery will hold its First Friday Art Walk.

When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Martin Gallery, 18 Broad St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-7378, martingallerycharleston.com

Monday

‘SUN + LIGHT’

What: This show features a collection of works by contemporary South Carolina artist Charles Williams from his series “Everyone Loves the Sunshine,” which juxtaposes Williams’ own personal encounters, past and present, with the Civil Rights movement.

When: Monday-Saturday through Feb. 2

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $7-$15

More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2o1Cdpx

'Lover’s Eyes'

What: Tabitha Vevers explores themes of power, pain, love and liberation in this series inspired by traditional eye miniatures, a genre of portrait jewelry that became the height of fashion in the Georgian era.

When: Monday-Saturday through Feb. 2

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $7-$15

More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2oBqyxG

Beginner Drawing

What: This five-week Drawing for the Absolute Beginner class focuses on basic shapes and simple objects and making those shapes and objects appear three dimensional.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Charleston

Price: $180

More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/2PZ3FiS

Beginning Acrylic

What: Students will learn how to paint using acrylic in this this five-week painting techniques class. Students learn and apply color theory, placement, design, and perspective as they create original art work and build their skills as painters.

When: 6-8 p.m. Mondays or 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $250

More Info: 843-936-6351, creativeartsofmp.com

Wednesday

Painting the Ocean

What: Learn to create your own ocean painting in this six-week oil painting class conducted at a relaxed pace using traditional brushes, palette knife and other tools.

When: 6:15-8:15 p.m.

Where: Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant, 1125 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $300

More Info: 843-936-6351, bit.ly/39jP2OQ

Screen Printing

What: Todd Anderson will lead a four-week introductory class on screen printing.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 29

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $400 for members; $480 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722–0697, reduxstudios.org/event-calendar