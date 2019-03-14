Today
N. Charleston Gallery
What: North Charleston City Gallery will hold a public reception for Dana Kotler’s mixed-media paintings in an exhibit entitled “Excavation Sites” and O. Gustavo Plascenica’s archival pigment prints entitled “Constellate.”
When: 5-7 p.m. March 7
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Saturday
Abstract Painting
What: This two-session studio course with artist Cory McBee will teach how to use the acrylic medium with an emphasis on composition, color, shape, movement and texture.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 9 and March 16
Where: 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Vpp5FE
Sunday
Floral Masterclass
What: This three-day event will include a masterclass workshop led by Michelle Summers and Charleston designer Noah Sanderson, three style shoots, a gala and more.
When: March 10-12
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms
Price: $80-$170
More Info: 843-830-0490, bit.ly/2TpIUzb
‘The Art Show’
What: Kimberly Bowman, owner of Exquisite Enterprises Inc., will host Black Excellence's "The Art Show." Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. Parking is limited.
When: 7-9 p.m. March 10
Where: Exquisite Enterprises Inc., 5524 Dutton Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1568, bit.ly/2EuJUbQ
Wednesday
Young Contemporaries
What: Juror for Young Contemporaries 2019, Dan Estabrook, will give a lecture as part of an exhibition that showcases the talent of the student body at the College of Charleston.
When: 6 p.m. March 13
Where: Room 309, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Xf5UQP
Watercolor Landscapes
What: This two-session class with Peggy Ellis will cover how to choose a powerful composition and emphasize values, highlights and a strong focal point. This class includes museum admission, as well as a brief tour and discussion of the Ogden Pleissner and Anna Heyward Taylor exhibits.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13-14
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250 for members, $300 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TlhgmY