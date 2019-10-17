Today
Fiber Arts Guild
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Veterans Salute
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will host "Where Art Our Veterans: A Salute to Veterans in Art & Music," a luncheon featuring watercolorist Mary Whyte and members of the orchestra.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 17
Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: $130-$225
More Info: 914-475-1276, bit.ly/31fWpl3
Friday
Vendue Exhibit
What: Gallery 26 will celebrate The Vendue's artist-in-residence, Fred Jamar, with complimentary cocktails and light bites.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: The Gallery at 26 Vendue, 26 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843 577 2525, bit.ly/2Mbx1sw
Saturday
CharlestonCon
What: CharlestonCon will feature a Dungeons & Dragons tournament, Super Mario Smash Bros. tournament, cosplay contest, the creator of "Deadpool" and the creator of "Bane," additional artists, guests, attractions and more than 100 exhibitors.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Hilton Garden Inn Charleston Airport, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $20 general; free for ages 10 and younger
More Info: charlestoncon.com
Screen Printing
What: The Port Mercantile, inside The Restoration Hotel, will host a screen printing workshop with Dewdrop Designs.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 305-282-7950, bit.ly/2q1VwQf
Monday
Art Talk in the Creek
What: October's featured artist is Belle Anderson from the Goose Creek Artists Guild, an award-winning, self-taught Goose Creek artist and an exhibiting member of several artist guilds.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2IMNwsL
Wednesday
Beginning Painting
What: This three-session introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint (acrylic or oil).
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3