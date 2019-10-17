Fred Jamar Work.jpg (copy)

A painting in progress sits in Fred Jamar's workspace at The Vendue. Gallery 26 will celebrate Jamar on Oct. 18. file/Lauren Petracca/Staff/File

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Today

Fiber Arts Guild

What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display at the North Charleston City Hall.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 31

Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9

Veterans Salute

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will host "Where Art Our Veterans: A Salute to Veterans in Art & Music," a luncheon featuring watercolorist Mary Whyte and members of the orchestra.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 17

Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: $130-$225

More Info: 914-475-1276, bit.ly/31fWpl3

Friday

Vendue Exhibit

What: Gallery 26 will celebrate The Vendue's artist-in-residence, Fred Jamar, with complimentary cocktails and light bites.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: The Gallery at 26 Vendue, 26 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843 577 2525, bit.ly/2Mbx1sw

Saturday

CharlestonCon

What: CharlestonCon will feature a Dungeons & Dragons tournament, Super Mario Smash Bros. tournament, cosplay contest, the creator of "Deadpool" and the creator of "Bane," additional artists, guests, attractions and more than 100 exhibitors.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Charleston Airport, 5265 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $20 general; free for ages 10 and younger

More Info: charlestoncon.com

Screen Printing

What: The Port Mercantile, inside The Restoration Hotel, will host a screen printing workshop with Dewdrop Designs.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 305-282-7950, bit.ly/2q1VwQf

Monday

Art Talk in the Creek

What: October's featured artist is Belle Anderson from the Goose Creek Artists Guild, an award-winning, self-taught Goose Creek artist and an exhibiting member of several artist guilds.

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-1376, bit.ly/2IMNwsL

Wednesday

Beginning Painting

What: This three-session introductory level class with Stephen Herchak will cover basic composition, color theory, color mixing, blending, brushwork and application of paint (acrylic or oil).

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $125 for members; $150 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2Jzudo3