Visual Arts calendar - Charleston Scene

Masculine/Feminine Wenke woman profile

The Grand Bohemian Hotel Gallery presents the Masculine/Feminine exhibit, featuring new works from Briahna Wenke (pictured), Samantha Reuter and Amanda Bolton.

 Briahna Wenke/Grand Bohemian Hotel Gallery/Provided

Today

Creative Flow

What: Lauren Skinner will lead a recurring yoga class followed by presentations from local artists.

When: 8:30 a.m. March 12 and 26

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston

Price: $10-$15 suggested donation

More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2vJD0PM

‘Miss Mary Mack’

What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack."

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA

N. Charleston Gallery

What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS

'Masculine/Feminine' 

What: Charleston-based artists Briahna Wenke and Samantha Rueter explore the gender binary in their new bodies of work. Also, new Grand Bohemian Gallery artist Amanda Bolton’s ceramic figurative sculpture embodies the sexiness of the torso and explores how we adorn and express ourselves.

When: Exhibit on display through April 26

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, kesslercollection.com/gallery

Curator-led Tour

What: Gibbes curator Amanda Breen will lead a tour of the museum's permanent collection.

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. March 12

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Free for members; included in $6-$12 admission for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2vq3qpH

'Imprimatur Charleston' 

What: The current exhibition features woodcuts, etchings, monotypes, stencil monotypes, linocuts, gyotaku, abstract and traditional works from printmaker members of Imprimatur Charleston.

When: Exhibit on display through March 31

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., Charleston

More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com

'Aperitifes and Interiors' 

What: The "Aperitifs and Interiors" exhibition features work from Dan Graziano and Joe Gyurcsak, featuring busy kitchens and restaurant ambiance on canvas.

When: Exhibit on display through March 30

Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., Charleston

More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/2TSwSww

Friday

Literary Gibbes

What: This book-club style discussion of “A Room with a View” by E. M. Forster is in collaboration with the Charleston County Public Library and is inspired by the exhibit “A Return to the Grand Tour: Micromosaic Jewels from the Collection of Elizabeth Locke.”

When: 1-2:30 p.m. March 13

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/32TD3of

Saturday

Images of Anima  

What: In this multi-media presentation, “Faces of the Feminine—A Journey in Search of Soul,” photographer and filmmaker Mike Ethridge will explore how art can be a mechanism for healing the wound created by cultural denigration of the feminine.

When: 5-7 p.m. March 14

Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-697-4014, bit.ly/2PHLYUA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News