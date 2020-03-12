Visual Arts calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Creative Flow
What: Lauren Skinner will lead a recurring yoga class followed by presentations from local artists.
When: 8:30 a.m. March 12 and 26
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston
Price: $10-$15 suggested donation
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2vJD0PM
‘Miss Mary Mack’
What: The Main Library will host Jirah Perkins’ exhibit "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack."
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson will present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
'Masculine/Feminine'
What: Charleston-based artists Briahna Wenke and Samantha Rueter explore the gender binary in their new bodies of work. Also, new Grand Bohemian Gallery artist Amanda Bolton’s ceramic figurative sculpture embodies the sexiness of the torso and explores how we adorn and express ourselves.
When: Exhibit on display through April 26
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, kesslercollection.com/gallery
Curator-led Tour
What: Gibbes curator Amanda Breen will lead a tour of the museum's permanent collection.
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. March 12
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free for members; included in $6-$12 admission for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2vq3qpH
'Imprimatur Charleston'
What: The current exhibition features woodcuts, etchings, monotypes, stencil monotypes, linocuts, gyotaku, abstract and traditional works from printmaker members of Imprimatur Charleston.
When: Exhibit on display through March 31
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., Charleston
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
'Aperitifes and Interiors'
What: The "Aperitifs and Interiors" exhibition features work from Dan Graziano and Joe Gyurcsak, featuring busy kitchens and restaurant ambiance on canvas.
When: Exhibit on display through March 30
Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., Charleston
More Info: 843-901-8124, bit.ly/2TSwSww
Friday
Literary Gibbes
What: This book-club style discussion of “A Room with a View” by E. M. Forster is in collaboration with the Charleston County Public Library and is inspired by the exhibit “A Return to the Grand Tour: Micromosaic Jewels from the Collection of Elizabeth Locke.”
When: 1-2:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/32TD3of
Saturday
Images of Anima
What: In this multi-media presentation, “Faces of the Feminine—A Journey in Search of Soul,” photographer and filmmaker Mike Ethridge will explore how art can be a mechanism for healing the wound created by cultural denigration of the feminine.
When: 5-7 p.m. March 14
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, bit.ly/2PHLYUA