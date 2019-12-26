Friday
‘Rauschenberg in Charleston’
What: Robert Rauschenberg selected Charleston as one of six American cities to highlight in his 1980 photography project “In + Out City Limits.” This exhibition revisits a selection of those photographs and examines their appearance in several later works.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 5, 2020
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/30zPsff
'Teatime'
What: “Teatime and Other Stories” is a collection of medium and small works by Valentina Messina, the featured artist for the month of December.
When: On exhibit through Dec. 31
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
'Dog's Point of View'
What: “From a Dog’s Point of View: Peculiar People” is an exhibition that explores the curious nature with which pets observe people.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 11
Where: Dog and Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-5500, bit.ly/2QZGi9B
'Resilient'
What: Dontré Major’s solo exhibition, “Black America: Resilient,” takes a look at Black/African Americans in the U.S. during different periods throughout time.
When: On exhibit through Jan. 25
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
‘Influence’
What: “Influence and Inspiration” celebrates three artists devoted to classical training and united by friendships: Frank Mason, Ben Long and Jill Hooper. Subjects range from portraits and genre scenes to large-scale religious paintings. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5.
When: Open daily
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2MG1ikI
Cougar Night Lights
What: The Cistern Yard’s third annual Cougar Night Lights holiday light show will feature light displays set to classic and contemporary songs. This year’s show will feature new songs and lighting displays. A presentation of the last two years’ shows will immediately follow. The musical light show will run the Cistern Yard is located at the corner of George and St. Philip streets.
When: Every half hour between 6 and 9 p.m. through Jan. 1
Where: Cistern Yard, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5496, bit.ly/2PH7N6T
Saturday
Kids Kickback
What: A day of art activities and experiences, storytelling and more, presented by Krystal Klear Productions. Designed for ages 6-10 years.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Olde Village Community Center, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free, but registration required
More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/2MlC0GG
Tuesday
‘Broken Pieces’
What: This is the last day art educator and mosaic artist Meryl Weber’s exhibit “Broken Pieces” will be on display.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2OQLw55
Garten Gala NYE Party
What: Bay Street Biergarten's take on The Met Gala is themed "The Future Is Now." In honor of The Met Gala, the event will raise money for Redux Contemporary Art Center.
When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/36PbtJw