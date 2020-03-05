Visual Arts calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
‘Miss Mary Mack’
What: Jirah Perkins’ exhibit, "Miss Mary Mack: An Homage to Black Girl Nostalgia," is inspired by the children's singing and clapping game, "Miss Mary Mack."
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2uWO4ZA
N. Charleston Gallery
What: Dawnita Hill and Nicole Robinson present exhibits titled “Signs of Life” and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession,” respectively. “Signs of Life” focuses on advertisements, local shop signs and business names around the South, and “Abstraction: Tidal Obsession” is a collection of photographic works that focuses on the tidal marshes and seashores of the Lowcountry and beyond. The artists will host a free public reception at the gallery on March 5 from 5-7 p.m.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2ETPVPS
'Betwixt and Between'
What: Sculptor Patrick Dougherty's display includes twigs and branches woven into a site-specific installation that's held in place by tension and utilizes the museum's glass atrium, visually connecting the interior gallery with the lush outdoor garden. All materials used were collected locally using sustainable, environmentally sensitive practices.
When: Exhibit on display through April 19
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Paint & Sip Class
What: Bring friends and drinks and paint a spring bicycle in this no-experience-needed painting class. Additional painting classes with different subjects are offered throughout the week and weekend (Ravenel bridge, flowery meadow, graceful egret and others).
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 5
Where: For the Love of Art, 2317 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-974-4472, bit.ly/2SYmi7U
Friday
Richard Hagerty
What: Presentation of Richard Hagerty’s 14-panel “Via Crucis: The Way of the Cross” series, surrealist images, framed with wood that mimics the cross, that portray the arrest and torture of Jesus, his long plod to Golgotha, his crucifixion and deposition, and his ascension to Heaven. The paintings are a meditation on universal suffering.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through May 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/32AUERH
Kathy Watson
What: An opening reception for “My Photographic Journey,” featuring macro photography, landscapes, and architecture images by featured artist Kathy Watson.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-814-5585, bit.ly/2Tm377k
David French
What: A reception for Charleston abstract artist David French’s “Living Inside Color,” which will run through March. Felix Cocktails et Cuisine will feature a French 75 cocktail before or after the opening reception.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Trager Contemporary, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 612-810-5756, bit.ly/2HZLh4E
Bette Mueller-Roemer
What: A reception for Bette Mueller-Roemer’s sculpture exhibit “Raku, The Magic of Copper.” Raku is a firing technique with origins in 16th-century Japan, which creates various atmospheric effects in the glaze. The exhibition will run through March 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Revealed Art Gallery, 119 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-872-5606, bit.ly/2TgLcyB
Joshua Flint
What: A reception for "inventive expressive painter" Joshua Flint’s solo exhibition, "A Field Guide to Getting Lost,” which will be on exhibit through March 27.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Robert Studios, 2 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-8052, bit.ly/2vmAY7Q
Featured Artist
What: Contemporary impressionist Donald Weber is the featured artist for the CGA Art Walk, with his exhibition "Italian Sojourn," paintings based on a collection of photographs he took in Italy around 20 years ago. He will offer a painting demonstration 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will be on view through March 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 6
Where: Ella W. Richardson Fine Art, 58 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3660, ellarichardson.com
Saturday
Comics & Arts
What: Busy Cat Productions and Holy City Comics will host a carnival-themed comics and art show, featuring vintage items, games, pictures, sweets, local art and comic books.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7
Where: Auction Charleston Antique Mall, 592 Orangeburg Road, Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-695-9857, bit.ly/3adfGbB
Art Auction, Contest
What: The James Island Arts Council will hold its seventh annual Silent Art Auction & Student Artist Competition to raise money for local art classrooms, featuring teacher-guided submissions by 10 schools and 13 classrooms from Sea Islands schools and including several genre categories. A bazaar will include a dessert and wine bistro, and a children's vocal group led by Hazel Ketchum.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. March 7
Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Price: $5 general admission; free for kids
More Info: 843-795-4141, bit.ly/2Vwph9D
Tuesday
CultivateSciArt
What: Science + Art happy hours are a science presentation, art demonstration and creation and community conversation. This date will feature "Diving into Diversity through Specimens in Fish Collections," with ichthyologist Dr. Norma J. Salcedoi and "Fish Pop Prints" with local artist Marielena Martinez.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. March 10
Where: Palmetto Brewery, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15 (learn, create and take home original art)
More Info: bit.ly/2VzJvz3
Wednesday
Artful Thinking
What: Contemplate how looking at art improves real life problem solving on this interactive tour with a group of physicians, and explore the collection and temporary exhibitions with a different lens. They will explore the concepts of discussing emotional reaction or empathic viewpoint.
When: 6-7 p.m. March 11
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; included with $6-$12 admission for nonmembers
More Info: 843-628-3721, bit.ly/2I0ZYED